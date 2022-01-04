ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ad Hoc PCI Outcomes Similar No Matter Who Does the Diagnostic Cath

By Todd Neale
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAd hoc PCI done by an interventional cardiologist after a noninterventional colleague performs the invasive diagnostic angiogram is an acceptable—albeit declining—practice, an analysis of the CathPCI Registry indicates. Compared with procedures performed entirely by an interventional cardiologist—by far the more common practice today—those involving the team approach...

ophthalmologytimes.com

Streamlining the preoperative cataract surgery protocol while maintaining high care standards

A virtual, risk-based approach to preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery may be associated with safe and efficient outcomes, according to study investigators. Anthony Cuttitta, MPH, from the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Kellogg Eye Center, and the Michigan Program on Value Enhancement, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, and colleagues, considered if it was feasible to perform preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery in a tailored, risk-based approach without compromising patient safety, and they found that this indeed was a doable approach.
HEALTH SERVICES
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: Why does it matter?

Third in a series part 1 and part 2. We expect that most readers have noticed the differences in health care delivery compared to other industries that we discussed in part 1 and part 2. Those differences relate to board governance, health care leadership, infrastructure, and operations. Readers probably also noticed that these differences are negative, not positive. The big question is, why these structural and strategic differences exist and what can be done about it. We believe that the differences in health care versus other industries have arisen because of the economic differences in health care–those differences we cited at the beginning of this article. The study and emphasis of those economic differences started in 1963, when economist Kenneth Arrow (who later won a Nobel Prize) wrote a seminal paper in the American Economic Review, “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care.” The paper gave birth to modern health care economics and thus many attempts to determine how different American health care is from other American industries. Some of the explanations of economic differences in health care developed a name―economic exceptionalism. Here’s an excerpt from a 2016 paper in the American Economic Review: “… ‘health care exceptionalism’ has a long tradition in health economics. It dates back at least to the seminal article of Arrow (1963), which started the modern field of health economics by emphasizing key features of the health care industry that distinguish it from most other sectors and therefore warrant tailored study …”
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 hospitalization costs, outcomes in 2020 improved over time

A new study published in Advances in Therapy provides the first comprehensive analysis of the hospitalization costs for COVID-19 patients, factors associated with costs and length of stay, and the monthly trends of costs and length of stay from April to December 2020 in the United States. A multidisciplinary team...
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Heavily calcified lesions confer long-term mortality; PCI, CABG outcomes similar

In patients with three-vessel CAD and/or left main disease, those with heavily calcified lesions had elevated long-term mortality risk, which did not vary by assignment to PCI or CABG, according to new data from the SYNTAXES study. The SYNTAXES study is an extended follow-up of patients from the SYNTAX trial...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Relaxing Way To Lower Blood Pressure

A thoroughly pleasant method for lowering your blood pressure. Taking a short nap in the afternoons lowers blood pressure, new research finds. An afternoon nap is as powerful as reducing alcohol and salt and almost as good as taking medication. Taking naps could reduce heart attack risk by 10 percent...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE

