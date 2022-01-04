ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Culture FIX: Jan. 5-11

By Thom Mariner
moversmakers.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLimping out of the gate, 2022 is struggling to gain...

moversmakers.org

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
The Nebraska City News Press

Fly rod building class

Why purchase a new fly rod when you can fish one with the satisfaction of knowing you’ve built it yourself?. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in cooperation with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and the Cornhusker Fly Fishing Club, is sponsoring a fly rod building class for beginners this winter.
HOBBIES
Columbus Alive

Jan. 5-11 concerts + new shows on sale

Read our editor's note on upcoming concerts here, and be aware that, in addition to a citywide indoor mask mandate, some artists and many concert venues are now requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry. Here's a guide to proof-of-vaccine requirements for Columbus music venues.
COLUMBUS, OH
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Resolutions? To Be or Not To Be

Some people need a certain date or a new calendar year to set a goal. New Year’s resolutions have been around for a long time. Today, less than 25% stick to their goal before the month of January is over. While it is a brilliant marketing ploy by the fitness and fad weight loss industry […]
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
Huron Daily Tribune

City forest to open Friday, Jan. 7

Midland City Forest is planning to open on Friday, Jan. 7 for the 2022 winter season. The municipal park, at 2840 East Monroe, just west of Eastman, will open for winter activities at 4 p.m., Friday, with its ice rink, toboggan run, and more open for the public. However, the...
MIDLAND, MI
pagosadailypost.com

Mark Your Calendars for WinterFest Activities 2022

The snow is here… more is expected and we’re now ready for WinterFest! This event will take place over the weekend of January 21-23. This year’s event is chock full of activities for those that want to participate or just spectate. There are opportunities to raise money, engage the family in participation or just bundle up and watch the festivities.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
WSAW

Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area to open Saturday

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open Saturday and Sunday. There will be two sessions of tubing each day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1– 4 p.m. The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m....
ARPIN, WI
tucson.com

Photos: Eighth Annual Hot Cocoa 5k Run in Oro Valley

The eighth annual Cocoa 5k run/walk in Oro Valley on Jan. 1. The race took place along the multi-use path, beginning at Steam Pump Ranch, and included snacks, water and of course, hot cocoa. The annual 5k run/walk is a professionally-timed race, and prizes are awarded to the overall male...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
ozaukeepress.com

Honoring holiday light shows

Prizes were presented last week to the winner of the fifth annual Christmas lights contest sponsored by Lake Financial Group in Port Washington. People could nominate their own homes or the decorated houses of friends, and their addresses were listed on a map provided by Lake Financial. Those viewing the homes could then vote for their favorites through Dec. 28.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
manisteenews.com

City forest to open Friday, Jan. 7

Midland City Forest is planning to open on Friday, Jan. 7 for the 2022 winter season. The municipal park, at 2840 East Monroe, just west of Eastman, will open for winter activities at 4 p.m., Friday, with its ice rink, toboggan run, and more open for the public. However, the...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

City forest to open Friday, Jan. 7

Midland City Forest is planning to open on Friday, Jan. 7 for the 2022 winter season. The municipal park, at 2840 East Monroe, just west of Eastman, will open for winter activities at 4 p.m., Friday, with its ice rink, toboggan run, and more open for the public. However, the...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy