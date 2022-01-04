Culture FIX: Jan. 5-11

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
Why purchase a new fly rod when you can fish one with the satisfaction of knowing you’ve built it yourself?. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in cooperation with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and the Cornhusker Fly Fishing Club, is sponsoring a fly rod building class for beginners this winter.
Read our editor's note on upcoming concerts here, and be aware that, in addition to a citywide indoor mask mandate, some artists and many concert venues are now requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry. Here's a guide to proof-of-vaccine requirements for Columbus music venues.
Some people need a certain date or a new calendar year to set a goal. New Year’s resolutions have been around for a long time. Today, less than 25% stick to their goal before the month of January is over. While it is a brilliant marketing ploy by the fitness and fad weight loss industry […]
With the holiday season behind us, consumers are looking ahead to travel in 2022. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined us on Good Day Rochester to share this year's travel trends and some advice for those planning trips.
A ribbon cutting ushered in a new era for Hub City Diner. After 30 years, Jimmy Guidry has passed the torch, or the spatula, to longtime employee Jason Redmon. Scott Brazda has more in this Spirit of Acadiana.
Midland City Forest is planning to open on Friday, Jan. 7 for the 2022 winter season. The municipal park, at 2840 East Monroe, just west of Eastman, will open for winter activities at 4 p.m., Friday, with its ice rink, toboggan run, and more open for the public. However, the...
The snow is here… more is expected and we’re now ready for WinterFest! This event will take place over the weekend of January 21-23. This year’s event is chock full of activities for those that want to participate or just spectate. There are opportunities to raise money, engage the family in participation or just bundle up and watch the festivities.
ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open Saturday and Sunday. There will be two sessions of tubing each day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1– 4 p.m. The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m....
The Learn to Skate program starts January 17 and is every Monday night for 7 weeks. The 3-4 years old class is 5:30pm-5:50pm and then the 5-17 years old class is 5:50pm-6:50pm. There is a $40 refundable deposit due at the start of the session. The Wex has skates and helmets available to use for the skaters.
The eighth annual Cocoa 5k run/walk in Oro Valley on Jan. 1. The race took place along the multi-use path, beginning at Steam Pump Ranch, and included snacks, water and of course, hot cocoa. The annual 5k run/walk is a professionally-timed race, and prizes are awarded to the overall male...
GREENVILLE, N.C. WNCT) – Greenville Parks & Recreation will be hosting Winterfest at Wildwood starting January 21-23. Wildwood Park will be transforming into a winter wonderland. Attendees can joy many fun festivities at the winter wonderland. Skaters can bring a chair to sit in front of fire pits, make smores, sip hot chocolate and more. […]
Prizes were presented last week to the winner of the fifth annual Christmas lights contest sponsored by Lake Financial Group in Port Washington. People could nominate their own homes or the decorated houses of friends, and their addresses were listed on a map provided by Lake Financial. Those viewing the homes could then vote for their favorites through Dec. 28.
