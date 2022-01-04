ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster Woman Charged With Child Abuse After 2 Children Found With Neck Injuries

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An Inkster woman has been charged with child abuse after her two children were found with neck wounds Saturday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sara Vae Boles, 36, with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child and one count of resisting and obstructing.

She was arraigned Tuesday morning and received a $100,000 cash bond.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Boles allegedly cut her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter on their necks.

Authorities said at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, Inkster police went to a home in the 29000 block of Grandview Street for a welfare check on Boles and her children. Police heard crying inside the home and forced entry, locating Boles in the bathroom kneeling over her children. Police found a knife in the bathtub, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrested Boles at the scene. The children were transported to a local hospital.

Officials said the 3-year-old girl has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery. The 1-year-old boy is still in the hospital.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 12.

