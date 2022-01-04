ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Nordstrom’s Home Sale Now — Up to 40% Off Select Bedding and Decor

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpLLH_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Home is where the heart is. And since we’ve been spending more time at home than ever before, it’s important that our space feels cozy and comfortable. Now you can give your place a glow-up — all thanks to Nordstrom’s Home Sale! For a limited time, shop amazing deals on select bedding, bath and decor — up to 40% off! Read on to browse our top picks.

7 Best Nordstrom Home Sale Deals Right Now

1. Up to 40% Off Sheets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTqNC_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Get a good night’s sleep on this 400 thread count organic cotton sateen sheet set — originally $99, now just $74!

Check out more sheets on sale here!

2. Up to 40% Off Bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lAHQ_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Score your best beauty sleep with this 400 thread count premium down comforter — originally $329, now just $247!

Check out more bedding on sale here!

3. Up to 40% Off Towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDFpd_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Dry off with this super soft set of hydrocotton bath towels, hand towels and washcloths — originally $98, now just $74!

Check out more towels on sale here!

4. Up to 40% Off Accent Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dltpJ_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This chunky cable knit accent pillow is perfect for sweater weather — originally $59, now just $44!

Check out more accent pillows on sale here!

5. Up to 40% Off Throw Blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nH3Sf_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Bundle up under this CozyChic Barefoot Dreams blanket — originally $147, now just $110!

Check out more blankets on sale here!

6. Up to 40% Off Decor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKhqD_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: One shopper called this Cheeky all-natural fragrance “the perfect candle” — originally $48, now just $29!

Check out more home decor on sale here!

7. Up to 34% Off Cookware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvLz0_0dccQU2Q00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Cook up a storm with this top-rated nonstick pan set — originally $150, now just $99!

Check out more cookware on sale here!

