Shop Nordstrom’s Home Sale Now — Up to 40% Off Select Bedding and Decor

Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home is where the heart is. And since we’ve been spending more time at home than ever before, it’s important that our space feels cozy and comfortable. Now you can give your place a glow-up — all thanks to Nordstrom’s Home Sale! For a limited time, shop amazing deals on select bedding, bath and decor — up to 40% off! Read on to browse our top picks.

7 Best Nordstrom Home Sale Deals Right Now

1. Up to 40% Off Sheets

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Get a good night’s sleep on this 400 thread count organic cotton sateen sheet set — originally $99, now just $74!

Check out more sheets on sale here!

2. Up to 40% Off Bedding

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Score your best beauty sleep with this 400 thread count premium down comforter — originally $329, now just $247!

Check out more bedding on sale here!

3. Up to 40% Off Towels

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Dry off with this super soft set of hydrocotton bath towels, hand towels and washcloths — originally $98, now just $74!

Check out more towels on sale here!

4. Up to 40% Off Accent Pillows

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This chunky cable knit accent pillow is perfect for sweater weather — originally $59, now just $44!

Check out more accent pillows on sale here!

5. Up to 40% Off Throw Blankets

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Bundle up under this CozyChic Barefoot Dreams blanket — originally $147, now just $110!

Check out more blankets on sale here!

6. Up to 40% Off Decor

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: One shopper called this Cheeky all-natural fragrance “the perfect candle” — originally $48, now just $29!

Check out more home decor on sale here!

7. Up to 34% Off Cookware

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Cook up a storm with this top-rated nonstick pan set — originally $150, now just $99!

Check out more cookware on sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!