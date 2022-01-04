ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Addams Family’: Jack LaLanne Was One of the Only Characters To Play Himself on the Show

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHE38_0dccQSGy00

In a 1966 episode of The Addams Family, old-school fitness guru Jack LaLanne tried to whip Uncle Fester into shape. And his guest appearance was one of the only times that a person played themself on the series.

In Fester Goes on a Diet, Fester had fallen in love with his pen pal named Yvette, whom he was set to meet. And he was determined to look his best his special lady. So Fester secretly recruited Jack LaLanne to help.

Uncle Fester may didn’t become a svelte hunk in The Addams Family episode, but he still managed to wow his date. And Fester’s steadfast determination made Jake LaLanne proud.

“See, happiness to me is this moment,” LaLanne told his pupil. “If you have enough willpower to control yourself, you control your thoughts. ‘Cause that’s what you and I have. We have these negative thoughts that everyone has ever thought, good thoughts, bad thoughts. But if we’re strong enough to be able to weed out the bad, just take the good and dwell on the positive — then we’re working on happiness.”

Jack LaLanne Went on His Own Fitness Journey Before Guest Starring on ‘The Addams Family’

Jack LaLanne was an all-around health icon in the real world. When he filmed on The Addams Family, he was 52 years old. And he was still able to swim 1,000 miles with his hands and feet cuffed—all while pulling a boat.

With such superhuman prowess, LaLanne was a pop-culture phenomenon. And in his life, he published multiple bestselling books, hosted his own television show, and eventually became an in-demand motivational speaker.

But before Jack LaLanne became a worldwide inspiration, he was a lot like Pugsley.

In 1979, he told The Washington Post that, as a child, he was overweight, addicted to junk food, and had tried to kill his own brother twice. And he claimed that his poor diet was the cause of his dangerous temperament.

And while Jack LaLanne continued to fill his body with sugary foods, his mind and body continued to deteriorate.

“I got failing grades in school,” he admitted. “It was affecting my brain. It was affecting my intellect. I was so weak and skinny I couldn’t participate in sports. I had pimples and boils, and I was wearing glasses. The doctor recommended my parents take me out of school for six months.”

While Jack LaLanne was on a learning hiatus, his parents took him to see a nutritionist, who promised that all of his physical and emotional trouble would disappear if he changed his diet and started exercising.

Lalanne told the publication that he immediately devoted himself to a healthier lifestyle. Each night, he prayed for the willpower to follow through. And all his hard work paid off.

“By the time I was a senior in high school, I had scholarships to three different universities for sports,” shared LaLanne.

The experience led LaLanne to become a fitness pro who helped other people overcome their own health struggles.

“People need leaders,” LaLanne continued. “They need examples.

Comments / 19

Dane Daniels
1d ago

When I was growing up in San Francisco, I used to watch Jack LaLanne on TV all the time including when he swam to Alcatraz towing a row boat by a rope in his teeth. Many years later, I saw Jack and his wife at a restaurant. The guy was still in killer shape. I asked him when he was going to do the Alcatraz swim again. He answered he was going to this lady home a do a few laps in the jacuzzi with her.

Reply(4)
11
XSoCal
1d ago

I remember my grandmother in the early 60's exercising with Jack on tv and she wore a moo moo. Jack was the original workout stud.

Reply
8
LG.945
1d ago

This man does NOT get the recognition he sooooooo deserves!

Reply
12
Related
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Went To the ‘Tombstone’ Set Just To Watch Val Kilmer Work

When Tombstone came out in 1993, it blew audiences away. The cast included greats like Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton. On top of that, it was a great retelling of the legend of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. However, Val Kilmer was the real star of the film. His portrayal of Doc Holliday is nothing short of iconic. Even now, almost thirty years later, fans are raving about Kilmer’s outstanding performance.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

This unusual Addams Family guest star was a real-life Pugsley

In 1966, The Addams Family decided it was time for Uncle Fester to drop a few pounds and focus on his health. In "Fester Goes on a Diet," casting directors called upon real-life "fitness king" Jack LaLanne, who became one of the only guest stars to appear on the The Addams Family as himself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lalanne
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#The Washington Post
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

What Queen Elizabeth had to say about a child who dressed up as her

A Queen Elizabeth Halloween outfit has received the royal seal of approval from the 95-year-old monarch herself. Back in October, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland adorably dressed up as Her Majesty for Halloween wearing a coat and matching hat complete with a wig and handbag. The little girl even posed for photos surrounded by her family’s corgis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Sports
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

354K+
Followers
36K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy