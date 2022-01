I need to stake out a position here on Licorice Pizza, since it’s becoming an awards contender. After the death grip that Paul Thomas Anderson has kept on his last few movies, I do appreciate him taking a looser approach to this coming-of-age story, which is titled after a now-defunct chain of SoCal record shops. I don’t think it’s one of the best movies of the year, as other people are calling it. I don’t find it as funny or as insightful as Booksmart. I do find it quite charming and likeable. That might not be enough to make my Top 10 list (watch for it next week), but it’s enough to recommend as it opens this weekend.

