Electronics

Oculus Quest Pro and Quest 3 release dates and new display tech leaked

By Charlie Wacholz
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quest Pro will use MiniLED screens in its displays. The Quest 3 will use uOLED screens in its displays. Meta has signed a deal to begin production for these displays with Changxin Technology. Brad Lynch, a tech and VR analyst, took to Twitter today to reveal some new...

