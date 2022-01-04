ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Job Openings Remain Near a Record, and More Workers Quit Than Ever

By Ben Casselman
The New York Times
The New York Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt7nr_0dccPbEQ00
Signs advertise job openings in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Dec. 28, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

Companies didn’t have quite as much trouble finding employees in November, but workers still had leverage — and they continued to take advantage of it.

There were 10.6 million job openings posted on the last day of November, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That was down from 11.1 million in October but still more than in any month before the pandemic began.

The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs — whether to take another position or to take some time off work — rose to 4.5 million, a record high. With job openings still high and labor scarce, particularly in the service sector, many workers have been taking advantage of the opportunity to look for jobs with better pay or working conditions.

“Employer demand is still extremely high, and the result of that is increased competition for workers,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the career site Glassdoor. “That means more job openings, higher wages and more churn in the labor market.”

Competition for workers has led to faster wage growth this year, particularly for those changing jobs. Hourly wages for job switchers were up 4.3% in November on average, compared to a 3.2% gain for people who stayed in their jobs, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The data released Tuesday is from the Labor Department’s survey of job openings and labor turnover, known as JOLTS. On Friday, the department will release data from December on employment, unemployment and earnings, which most forecasters expect to show that job growth accelerated at the end of the year.

The data in both reports, however, predates the recent explosion of coronavirus cases across the country. The latest COVID-19 wave, linked to the omicron variant of the virus, has forced airlines to cancel flights, businesses to delay return-to-office plans and school districts to return temporarily to remote learning. How that will affect the broader economy, Zhao said, remains unclear.

“The data that we’re getting now isn’t fully capturing the impact of omicron,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
Forbes

Too Many Older Workers Are Stuck In Low-Wage Jobs

The Economist recently insisted that the “employment of older workers is vital if prosperity is to be maintained.” But as much as pundits insist work in old age is vital, meaningful, and fulfilling, the truth is that many of the jobs older people find themselves in sap their vitality and are hardly rewarding.
ECONOMY
delawarepublic.org

What’s Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs? (Rebroadcast)

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department. It’s all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling “The Great Resignation.” And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Houston Chronicle

Texas becomes job quitting capital of the US while employers add more jobs

Hundreds of thousands of Texans quitting their jobs in September and October have made Texas the job quitting capital of the US, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texans quit 440,000 jobs in September and 456,000 jobs in October, the highest statewide totals in the nation....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Labor Department#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
Markets Insider

A record-high 1 million restaurant and hotel workers quit in November — and it shows the labor shortage might really be a wage shortage

Amid labor shortages and the Great Resignation, new data shows a record number of Americans quit their jobs in November. Quits in leisure and hospitality, typically a lower-wage industry, led the way, with over a million quits in November. But hiring remains robust, suggesting that a wage shortage is pushing...
LABOR ISSUES
Seeking Alpha

Why are Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace?

Some staggering statistics were displayed in the Labor Department's latest JOLTS report, which details information on job openings, hires, layoffs and those that quit their positions. Employers posted 10.6M openings in November - marking the six straight month the figure has topped 10M - against 6.9M unemployed people across the nation (meaning 1.5 jobs per unemployed person). In another wild data point, the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs surpassed 4.5M, which was even above the prior record of 4.4M reached in September.
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A record number of American workers have joined the “Great Resignation.” According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired. So where are the workers going? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner learned remaining unemployed is rarely the end goal. After years in the restaurant industry, Colette Graack left her duties in the food prep line in June 2021 in exchange for a deeper role as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The New York Times

The New York Times

181K+
Followers
1K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy