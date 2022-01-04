Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1998 in Maine

Obviously, there are many strong opinions on this issue, and we are very interested in what you think. Almost two years later, as this seemingly never-ending pandemic continues to dominate our daily lives, it has yet again kicked things up another notch. The Omicron variant is causing a giant spike in cases all across the country. If you are vaccinated, you are pretty well protected against it, and if you are boosted as well, the odds of getting seriously ill, are much, much smaller. Keeping all of that in mind, it is reigniting the mask policy debate all over again here in the state of Maine.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO