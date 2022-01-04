8 arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said eight people were arrested Monday night, including several teens, who were found in a stolen Toyota Highlander in Edgehill.

According to police, detectives were looking for a 17-year-old who was wanted for questioning in connection to multiple carjackings and shootings. Their investigation led them to an Edgehill neighborhood where they found the 17-year-old inside of the stolen Highlander.

Detectives blocked the vehicle when police said eight occupants fled. All occupants, including the 17-year-old, were taken into custody.

Police found multiple guns inside the car, including two that had been reported stolen.

Police said all eight occupants were charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. Three teens were charged with being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

Detectives expect more charges to be added for the 17-year-old following photo lineups in carjacking, vehicle theft, and shooting cases, according to MNPD.

