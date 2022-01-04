ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Soars to $610 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

By Pete Hanson
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now soared to $610 million for tonight's drawing....

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
Outsider.com

What Is the Powerball Record-High Jackpot?

Monday night’s Powerball drawing didn’t see any jackpot winners. So, now the major winnings are soaring to a number estimated to fall just above $600 million. This astounding Powerball amount is the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game. Sure, $600 million is an almost unimaginable...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot
AM 1390 KRFO

You Might Be Throwing Away A Winning Minnesota Lottery Ticket

With any Minnesota Lottery Ticket you buy, you should check and double-check the ticket. There is more than one way to find out if you have won any money at all. I have an app for jack pocket, I can buy my Minnesota Lottery Tickets there and they are automatically checked for accuracy because I bought them there, so the app checks. The other way is to go to the mn lottery official site. If you think you have won and aren't satisfied with the website or app, there are other options.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy