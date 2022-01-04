Powerball Soars to $610 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

With any Minnesota Lottery Ticket you buy, you should check and double-check the ticket. There is more than one way to find out if you have won any money at all. I have an app for jack pocket, I can buy my Minnesota Lottery Tickets there and they are automatically checked for accuracy because I bought them there, so the app checks. The other way is to go to the mn lottery official site. If you think you have won and aren't satisfied with the website or app, there are other options.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO