'Through My Window' Trailer Reveals a Heated Romance Between Sparring Neighbors

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShared WiFi passwords have always brought people together, and in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish language film, A través de mi ventana, or Through My Window, the protagonist will prove exactly that. An adaptation of the 2016 Wattpad novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy, the steamy romance is set to hit Netflix on...

collider.com

Comments / 0

shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
BGR.com

First Doctor Strange 2 trailer just leaked – watch it here

A few days ago, some reports said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer will drop as a surprise post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That made a lot of sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a key character in the Spider-Man movie. Now that No Way Home has started playing in theaters in certain markets, we’ve witnessed a massive number of leaks that addressed several of the Spider-Man rumors we saw all year long. But they also detailed the film’s post-credits scenes, including a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer surprise.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

An Evil Demonic Army Rises Up in Trailer for the Supernatural Horror Film FALLEN

Lionsgate has released a trailer for a interesting-looking supernatural horror thriller titled Fallen. The story follows a lone priest who must battle an evil demonic army that is rising up to take over the world. This actually looks like a movie that I might enjoy, so I’ll give it shot. It’s got a simply and fun concept.
MOVIES
CNET

Why you need to watch the most absorbing sci-fi film on Netflix right now

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS

