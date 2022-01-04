Yellowjackets Recap: We Are What We Pretend to Be

The memories we suppress aren’t only the bad ones. When the world is bad enough, the good memories are open wounds. “Goodbye My Damaged Home” is the most emotionally stirring and visually evocative episode of Station Eleven so far, which is saying something for a series that boldly eliminated 99 percent of the world’s population in its season premiere. Kirsten is under the spell of a Red Bandana’s poison dart, trapped in a liminal space populated by whatever her subconscious releases back to her. It’s not unlike what happened when she played Hamlet at St. Deborah by the Water, haunted mid-performance by unbidden memories of Jeevan. This episode consists of discontinuous flashes and pockets of incomplete story that together make a rending portrait of the peculiar two-month period Kirsten spent with the Chaudhary brothers. Outside the walls of Frank’s apartment, the world has ended. Inside, it will have to end once more.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO