Birding with Rich Guthrie 1/4/22

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
