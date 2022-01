We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon is preparing to expand their 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in the coming weeks, which could lead to a situation where your phone will finally see faster 5G speeds and a “5G UW” or “5G UWB” logo. To help bring awareness to that fact after announcing that “100 million people in 1,700 cities” will have 5G Ultra Wideband later this month, Verizon is also rebranding its unlimited plans and giving folks more hotspot data to play with.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO