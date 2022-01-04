ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Colorado: Case Rate Is Highest It’s Been Throughout Pandemic

By Anica Padilla
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) — The average COVID-19 case rate is the highest it’s been throughout the entire pandemic, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock stated on Tuesday. According to the state health department website , there are 1,384 cases for every 100,000 people. The positivity rate has also skyrocketed.

Omicron or B.1.1.529 Coronavirus the new variant of concern by WHO.

“Our positivity rate is nearly 25%. That means one in four people being tested are testing positive,” Hancock stated.

Hancock also warned that hospital capacity is “razor thin”

The mayor urged people get vaccinated and boosted, saying helps prevent serious illness.

“Most of those who are being hospitalized are unvaccinated. But what we’ve seen today especially with the Omicron variant, being vaccinated and boosted is key the people who do become affected staying out of the hospital,” Hancock explained.

“Now I cannot emphasize this enough, and I know we sound like a broken record, but this is so critically important and so simple,” Hancock continued. “We asked you to get vaccinated, we ask you to get boosted. This is not politics, it’s public health.”

