‘Hearts Are On Display’: Loveland’s Valentine Re-Mailing Program Celebrates 76 Years

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Valentine season is underway, at least in Loveland, the nation’s “Sweetheart City.” On Tuesday, the city unveiled details for the 76th year of the Valentine Re-mailing Program.

“This is a very special year for Loveland and this amazing program. Going into the second year of this pandemic, there is no greater time to help spread love, joy, and unity when people need it most,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “Our designs and verses this year reflect Loveland’s desire to share this honored tradition with the world and show that love is the greatest gift we can give or receive. Let’s work together to spread even more joy, happiness, and love this valentine season.”

This year’s envelope artwork was designed by Corry McDowell and includes the following verse written by Jeani Bork: “All around our Sweetheart City, Hearts are on display. Symbols of our vision for world-wide Love. Where every day is Valentine’s Day.” McDowell also crafted the 76th-anniversary postmark.

Volunteers mark Valentine’s cards with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.

To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send it to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.

Additional Information from the Loveland Valentine Re-mailing Program:

All international-destined mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 2, all U.S.-destined mail to states outside of Colorado must be received by Feb. 7, and all Colorado-destined mail must be received by Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day. Northern Colorado residents can drop off their valentines now through Feb. 9 at the following Loveland locations during normal business hours:

• Loveland Chamber of Commerce, 5400 Stone Creek Circle

• Mueller Pye & Associates CPA, LLC – 762 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

• Independent Financial – 935 N. Cleveland Ave.

• Aims Community College – 104 East 4th St.

• Barnyard Vet & Pet Supply – 806 14th St SW

Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible.

LINK: Valentine’s Day Re-mailing Program Information