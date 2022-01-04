As COVID surges, some area high schools starting to put limits on fans in the stands

Conard High School track, 2019 PATRICK RAYCRAFT | praycraft@courant.com Don Stacom

Due to recent surge of COVID-19 case s, some area high schools are beginning to limit the number of fans at athletic contests.

On Monday, Conard and Hall high schools in West Hartford began to limit fans to four per home athlete and two per athlete for visiting teams.

“We’re just seeing, like everyone else, a major influx of positive cases at the moment, so we’re just going to scale back our attendance a little bit for the time being and reevaluate in a little bit and see if we can get back to full capacity,” said Jason Siegal, the athletic director for the West Hartford schools on Monday. “We’re just being cautious.

“We’re not closing the doors on everybody; we still want to have some folks come in and support their kids.”

Some schools such as Bloomfield, New Britain and three Hartford high schools - Weaver, Hartford Public and Bulkeley - are not allowing fans at all. In Bloomfield and New Britain, those restrictions will be reassessed Jan. 18.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Bulkeley athletic director Diane Callis said Tuesday. “I’d rather have my athletes play and keep it in a bubble now with the positivity rate going up.”

COVID-19 cases in Connecticut are at their highest level of any time during the pandemic, and the state on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of nearly 24%.

As of Monday, some schools in the Central Connecticut Conference did not have limits on the number of fans allowed at games. Others, such as Newington and East Hartford, have policies similar to that in West Hartford, with four fans per home athlete and two per visiting athlete.

At Bristol Central, where large crowds are expected to gather to watch UConn-bound Donovan Clingan, the school has reserved four seats for fans for each home player and two for each away player, then the gym is opened up until it reaches a limit of 700 fans. The same policy is in effect at Bristol Eastern, but with the limit at 350.

Lewis Mills is allowing only parents for home and visiting athletes to come to games through Jan. 14, when the policy will be reassessed. Manchester is currently allowing three family members per home athlete and two per away athlete, with Manchester High students allowed in with identification.

“I think schools probably wanted to see where things were when they got back into school after the holiday break, and reassess,” Siegal said. “I won’t be entirely surprised if I see other districts make modifications.”

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Tuesday that the CIAC would not impose a state-wide mandate on fan limitations at its member schools.

“We are going to allow local school districts to make the decisions that best fit the needs of their schools,” Lungarini said. “The CIAC supports that decisions that have been made by leagues and schools to reduce spectators when appropriate as it does give their kids the best opportunities to continue playing games.”

In the SCC, only Sheehan and Lyman Hall in Wallingford have spectator limits (family members) and the other conference schools have none, while in the ECC, only home spectators will be allowed at all schools through Jan. 31. At some ECC schools, such as NFA and Lyman Memorial in Lebanon, only four tickets will be allowed per home athlete. Some schools in the FCIAC, such as Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe, are allowing only two family members per athlete in their school gyms.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .