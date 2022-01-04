ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365ytJ_0dccM8WP00
Source: milanvirijevic / Getty

Black women have their own personal stories and journeys of learning to love their natural hair and wearing it proudly. Celebrities like Cardi B, Doja Cat, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer expressed their qualms with embracing and learning to love their natural hair.

Over the years, we’ve seen an influx of Black women proudly announce their excitement about wearing their natural hair in spaces where they felt conditioned to conform to European beauty standards. Media host and content creator Barmel Lyons is the latest news anchor to let her kinks and curls run loose on national TV.

In a video posted to her Instagram page Lyons wrote, “PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY CURLS

listennnn the crown is here to stay baby

!

As a reporter sometimes you are faced with challenge of being and doing what’s “appropriate” what’s considered “acceptable” & “non-distracting” but the #Atlanta community, family and peers have shown me so much love

NO MATTER if you are straight, curly or protective – as long as you are SHOWING UP as YOU Your authenticity will always shine through

There is so much power in my crown

.”

The world taught Black women that the hair that grows from their head naturally is unkempt, unprofessional, and distasteful. Celebrating moments where you can proudly look like your authentic self in front of a world that doesn’t quite understand the beauty of our natural state is powerful. More of this, PLEASE.

Whether you’re hiding your tresses under a wig or wearing it proudly in the streets, know that your natural hair is beautiful.

DON’T MISS…

Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch

The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones. A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Youthful & Stylish Short Haircuts for Women in Their 70s

Trendy short haircuts for women over 70 vary from ear-length to chin-grazing chops. These are versatile to flatter any face shape and most facial features. Are you okay with not being able to put your hair back in a ponytail? If so, short hair is what stylist Sarah Mitchell of Toronto suggests. “The biggest benefit of short-length cuts is the low day-to-day maintenance. They’re very easy to style!”
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Cardi B.
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Keke Palmer
Cosmopolitan

13 Best Flat Irons for Natural Hair, According to Hairstylists

If you like to flat iron your type-4 hair on occasion and want to minimize the possibility of, you know, extreme heat damage, you need to find the right flat iron for natural hair. But if you've been burned by a poor-quality hair straightener before (I mean that both ways), you know that finding the right styling tools for your hair type, texture, length, and budget isn't easy. What works for your friend's 3b hair might not work for your 4c hair, so you want to make sure you find a straightener that's equipped with all the features to suit your hair needs and mitigate the damage. And to help you make the right choice, we turned to celeb hairstylists Annagjid "Kee" Taylor and David Lopez to explain exactly what to look for in a flat iron.
HAIR CARE
News Talk 1490

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Normani is publicly giving Ciara her flowers and we love to see it!. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old singer sat down with guest host, Ciara, and things got pretty emotional after Normani told the “Level Up” artist that she’s “someone she’s looked up to forever.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Straight Hair#Racism#European#Instagram
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

10 Hair Trends to Look Forward to in 2022

There is a lot to look forward to in 2022: the Winter Olympics, Legally Blonde 3, it...not being 2021 anymore. But there are also several exciting beauty trends on the rise, particularly when it comes to hair. From bold new hues to of-the-moment cuts, we're already spotting some of the looks that are sure to take over in 2022. Read on for ten haircut, color, and styling trends to be keep an eye out for, including the tasteful return of the side bang.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair

For those with curly hair, the change in weather is an opportunity to bust out straight styles as they tend to last longer in the winter months. And if you are a silk press queen, then you need to ensure you have a hair serum in your product arsenal. Oh,...
HAIR CARE
imdb.com

Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
HAIR CARE
Allure

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum Feels Like Heaven Under the Eyes

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum feels light and refreshing on undereyes, and treats the delicate area to two of skin care’s most trusted ingredients: retinoids, the powerhouse smoothers, and niacinamide, a buzzy antioxidant that helps brighten skin and fade redness. It’s got an airy gel texture that melts into my skin, and the squeeze tube’s curved applicator feels cool to the touch. I love squeezing the serum right onto my undereyes and then running the cooling rounded applicator along to spread the serum. The cooling effects enhance the amazing skin-care benefits of this eye product — the sensorial experience alone is making me pick up this serum again and again.
SKIN CARE
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Beyoncé & 3 Kids Record Adorable Theme Song for Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson's New Facebook Watch Series

“Let’s talk about it, Grandma!” exclaim three adorable young voices on the trailer for Tina Knowles-Lawson’s upcoming Facebook Watch Series, “Talks With Mama Tina.” Aside from being a businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist, Knowles-Lawson is of course, mother to superstar Beyoncé Knowles and grandmother to Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4. In a December 21 teaser posted to Facebook, Beyoncé and her kids are heard singing the theme song to Knowles-Lawson’s series amid a montage of clips from upcoming episodes features famous guests like Ciara, Zendaya, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish. “I’m so excited to announce the launch of...
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy