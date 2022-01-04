ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson dismisses calls to scrap VAT from household energy bills

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
Boris Johnson has poured cold water on calls for VAT to be removed from domestic fuel bills, describing it as a “blunt instrument”.

The Prime Minister said ministers have not ruled out further assistance for households facing big increases in energy charges when the price cap is reviewed in April.

But he suggested that scrapping VAT was not the most effective way to help those under the greatest pressure.

A promise to cut VAT from domestic fuel bills was made during the 2016 Brexit campaign by Vote Leave, which Mr Johnson fronted.

It’s slightly paradoxical that this is now being campaigned for by people who actually wanted to remain in the EU

At a Downing Street news conference on Tuesday the Prime Minister acknowledged that leaving the EU meant Britain now enjoyed the freedom to set its own VAT rates.

“It’s slightly paradoxical that this is now being campaigned for by people who actually wanted to remain in the EU and still do when it would be impossible to deliver within the EU,” he said.

“I’m not ruling out further measures.

“The argument is that it’s a bit of a blunt instrument.

“And the difficulty is that you end up also cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who perhaps don’t need the support in quite the direct way that we need to give it.”

Earlier the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said ministers would consider any proposals, but warned that the reasons for the rise in energy prices was global.

Number 10 also defended the use of green levies on bills to fund renewable energy.

The exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build a strong, homegrown renewable energy sector

“The exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build a strong, homegrown renewable energy sector to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” the spokesman said.

“It’s right that we invest in this and ultimately bring down the cost of renewable energy sources while supporting lower-income and vulnerable households with their energy bills.”

According to some predictions, energy bills could be hiked by more than 50% in April for millions of households that are on a standard tariff.

In April the price cap, which limits the amounts that suppliers can charge, will rise.

It is currently at an already record-beating £1,277.

But analysts at Investec think this could go up to £1,995 in April.

The rises are due to a major spike in global gas prices, which have been pushed up by high demand around the world.

Trade body Energy UK’s chief executive said last month that the Government could cut each household bill by £90 by slashing taxes or VAT.

Meanwhile bills could be cut by a further £190 by bringing forward proposals on removing policy costs, Emma Pinchbeck said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35w5aa_0dccLHLU00
(left to right) Gisela Stuart, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

In 2016, Mr Johnson, Michael Gove and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart, now Baroness Stuart of Edgbaston, said: “In 1993, VAT on household energy bills was imposed.

“This makes gas and electricity much more expensive.

“EU rules mean we cannot take VAT off those bills.

“The least wealthy are hit particularly hard.

“The poorest households spend three times more of their income on household energy bills than the richest households spend.

“As long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to cut this tax.

“When we Vote Leave, we will be able to scrap this unfair and damaging tax.

“It isn’t right that unelected bureaucrats in Brussels impose taxes on the poorest and elected British politicians can do nothing.”

According to HMRC figures, cutting VAT on fuel bills would have cost the Government around £1.7 billion last year.

Related
newschain

Suspend green energy levies while gas prices high, says former Tory minister

Green levies on energy bills should be suspended to help alleviate the pressure on household bills, a former minister has said. Robert Halfon MP, Conservative chairman of the Commons Education Committee, said the move could provide struggling consumers with a saving of almost £200 on their annual bills as they face rising energy prices due to sky-rocketing wholesale gas costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering new measures to help customers facing soaring energy bills’

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering new measures to alleviate the pressure on rising energy bills, after the prime minister was warned families faced a cost-of-living “iceberg”.According to Sky News, ministers have concluded that “something needs to be done” before the 1 April hike in household bills, which coincides with a contentious increase in national insurance tax.It was also reported that Mr Johnson will take personal charge of meetings on the energy crisis next week before a decision is taken on any support ahead of 7 February.In April the price cap, which limits the amount that suppliers can charge, will rise....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Gisela Stuart
The Independent

Rees-Mogg ‘urges Johnson to abandon National Insurance rise’ as concern grows over cost of living crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has reportedly called on Boris Johnson to abandon the planned rise in National Insurance in the face of the looming cost of living crisis.The leader of the House of Commons was said to have spoken against the tax rise at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, saying it could not be justified amid rising inflation and uncertainty over energy prices.Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, was said to have refused to change course as it would mean having to find the money elsewhere.A cabinet insider said Mr Rees-Mogg felt “finding savings would be more frugal and responsible” than raising taxes, according...
BUSINESS
BBC

PMQs: Labour's Angela Rayner steps up call for 5% energy bill VAT cut

Labour has stepped up its call for the 5% VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped, demanding "serious solutions" for the rising cost of living. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the party's deputy leader Angela Rayner said working families were "picking up the tab" for Boris Johnson's "incompetence" over the issue.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as he dismisses ‘iceberg’ of living costs claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed Labour attacks over the soaring cost of living, claiming the government was “rectifying Labour’s failure to invest” in long-term energy supplies.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, standing in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, claimed the UK was heading for an “iceberg”, which would “be a disaster” for families, asking the prime minister to change course. Inflation was about to hit 6 per cent and the average family would face a hit of over £1,200, she warned.Mr Johnson had promised that wage rises would offset inflation, but “they haven’t and they won’t,” Ms Rayner said.The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Vat#European Union#Eu
The Independent

Rishi Sunak vows to press on with ‘responsible’ tax rise despite Rees-Mogg revolt

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has vowed to press ahead with a planned National Insurance rise, despite opposition to the tax hike from his senior cabinet colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the rise at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, arguing that it could not be justified amid the mounting cost of living crisis.But Mr Sunak said on Thursday that ditching the 1.25 per cent tax rise – planned to help meet the cost of social care reforms and growing NHS backlog – would be irresponsible.“I have enormous respect for all of my colleagues,” he...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ministers plough on with National Insurance hike despite Rees-Mogg’s calls

Ministers were resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike to protect struggling households after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg argued to the Cabinet the rise should be shelved.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted on Thursday the decision has been made collectively as there is a “very good case” for the 1.25 percentage point increase to support the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus and overhaul social care.A significant number of Tory MPs oppose the hike being imposed in April, as does Labour and Lord Frost resigned from the Cabinet citing high taxation as one of his major concerns.It was understood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Energy prices might be Boris Johnson’s biggest new year headache

There’s nothing like a little schadenfreude to warm the cockles when the heating’s too expensive to put on, all the more so when the person on the wrong end of it richly deserves their comeuppance. Boris Johnson getting burned by exploding fuel bills offers a meter full of it.Just one question: given the damage that man has done to this country, is feeling joyful about this even shameful? You’ll probably have read about the frantic meetings that have been taking place between ministers and the big energy suppliers, which are aimed at finding a solution to the surge in Ofgem’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Government discusses fuel bill support

After a two hour meeting with senior energy industry leaders, the idea of targeted financial support for fuel bills - along the lines of the current Warm Homes Discount scheme - is emerging as a frontrunner to tackle a cost of living squeeze which could see households £1,200 a year worse off as a higher energy cap comes in at the same time as a rise in taxes on workers and employers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis gives view on whether energy customers should sit tight on deals

Fixing energy tariffs may be worth considering for a few people, consumer champion Martin Lewis has said, although he suggested most should still do nothing.The energy price cap, which acts as a backstop to limit the amount that households have to pay for default tariffs, sits at £1,277.There have been predictions that it could jump by around 50% in April amid a major spike in global gas prices, which have been pushed up by high demand around the world.Is it time to fix your energy bill or do nothing and stay on the price cap? With the cap set to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson rejects energy bill VAT cuts to help struggling families

Boris Johnson has indicated that he will not cut VAT on energy bills because it would help “a lot of people who perhaps don’t need the support” with rising living costs. The Prime Minister on Tuesday night dismissed demands to enact the move to help struggling families, amid fears that residential energy bills could double to £2,000 in April when the price cap is set to rise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to act to avoid tax and bills ‘disaster’ facing families

Boris Johnson has been urged to brush up his act to stop thousands of families facing “disaster” due to tax increases and rising energy costs.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed the Prime Minister’s “incompetence is taking our country backwards and costing our country dear” as she raised concerns over inflation nearing 6%.She accused Mr Johnson of being someone who “always gives with one hand and takes away with the other”, telling the Commons: “Under this Prime Minister the country is worse off.”But Mr Johnson defended his Government’s record on Universal Credit, increasing the minimum wage and support via the warm...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson rejects calls to cut VAT on fuel bills because it will help people who 'don't need the support' - despite his vow that scrapping it could be a Brexit dividend

Boris Johnson rejected calls to cut VAT on fuel last night because it would help people 'who don't need the support' - but insisted ministers would find another way to ease the cost of living crisis. The Prime Minister, who once suggested that ending the hated tax on domestic fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price rises hitting whole economy, trade body boss says

The rise in energy prices is something that is affecting the entire economy, the head of an influential trade body has said as the industry prepares for a meeting with ministers this afternoon.Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of Energy UK told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the spike in energy prices that is expected in April could lead to a 2% rise in the cost of living.“This is a wholesale price risk, which is a whole-economy risk, it doesn’t just apply to the energy retailers or the sector,” she told the programme.“It’s quite likely that the Treasury themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
