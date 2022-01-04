ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty

Cardi B. has access to the best hairstylists the entertainment world has to offer. Unfortunately on New Year’s Eve, she went with someone who’s artistry didn’t meet her standards. In a video posted to her stories and captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the WAP rapper expressed her disdain for her latest wig, done by an unnamed stylist.

In the video, Cardi is clearly pissed off. “I be feeling like they be on some, ‘I don’t like this b*tch so imma do some funny sh*t,’” she exclaimed. “Look at my f*ckin hair, bro. This sh*t look like a f*cking helmet… Ain’t no f*ckin way a hairstylist doing hair like this,” she continued.

“If the New Year start bad, that means good sh*t gonna happen,” she said in efforts to turn her mood around. “I’m gonna enjoy myself though because on my mother, I could’ve really killed that n*gga today. Deadass.”

First of all Cardi, say you’re from New York without saying you’re from New York. All she needed was a pair of Timberland boots and a North Face jacket and she’d be a walking NYC stereotype. Gotta love her. Secondly, the wig didn’t look that bad, but what do I know?

Still unhappy about her hair, Cardi took to Twitter to ask if she can repurpose her outfit since she didn’t take any good pictures of herself. “The dress deserves Justice,” she wrote. I agree!

On her social media page, she posted a picture of herself and her mini me, Kulture. Cardi looks like she’s wearing the same wig from the night before, but judging by her reaction to it, she won’t be wearing it for long.

Cardi didn’t blast the hairstylist who did her hair, but I’m positive they left that appointment knowing she was unsatisfied. What do you think? Did her stylist do a bad job?

Cardi B Alludes To Joining The Hair And Beauty Space By Trademarking “Bardi Beauty”

Cardi B. Pays Homage To NYC With Her Latest Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…In My World’

Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
