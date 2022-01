Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti could be here on January 27, with the top-end Ampere graphics card to have 24GB of RAM on-board, according to a new rumor. All this has been previously rumored, as you may recall, but the fresh leakage comes courtesy of a purported NDA document from MSI, which VideoCardz got hold of, with the tech site noting that it has contacted other sources in the industry who have said that the document is genuine. Obviously, though, we need to take that with a great deal of caution.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO