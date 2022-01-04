ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns-Pelicans: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Tuesday, January 4th)

 1 day ago
The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) at Smoothie King Center. Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Tuesday, January 4th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints...

