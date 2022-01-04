ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey keeps Christmas atop the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for record-breaking 8th week

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays may be over, but Christmas is still very much alive on the Billboard charts, thanks to Mariah Carey. Her 1994 hit single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” remains the number-one song in the country for a record-breaking eighth week. No other holiday track has come close to...

Mariah Carey
Rihanna
Drake
