Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Hospitalizations nearing all-time high as 24,850 cases added

Data from Pennsylvania Department of Health information systems show that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching the height of the pandemic almost a year ago.

There were 5,976 people hospitalized as of midday Tuesday compared with 5,629 Monday. Of those, 1,034 were in intensive care, and 621 were on ventilators. Statewide average hospitalizations have increased 18% over the last week, and are up 37.9% in the last 30 days.

The seven-day moving average of COVID hospitalizations was 5,339 Tuesday, a rate not seen since Jan. 11 of last year. The all-time high daily average was 6,178, recorded Jan. 21, 2021.

The seven-day moving averages of COVID intensive care occupancy and ventilator use were 996 and 608 respectively Tuesday, the highest rates since Jan.18, 2021.

The Health Department data show that one-third of all ICU patients has COVID.

Lehigh Valley Hospitalizations

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 450 COVID-19 patients Tuesday compared with 410 Monday, including 72 in intensive care, and 53 on ventilators. Local hospitalizations are increasing rapidly, up 15.6% over the last week, and up 59.7% in the last 30 days.

Local hospitals averaged 389.4 COVID patients over the last seven days, a rate not seen since Jan. 29, 2021. The Valley’s all-time high was 464 average patients recorded Jan. 17, 2021.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 609 patients, with 100 in intensive care, and 55 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have increased 14.2% over the last week, and are up 52.2% in the last 30 days.

Cases

The Health Department reported 24,850 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including a three-day total of 7,421 from Philadelphia, which hadn’t reported since Saturday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 20,466 cases per day, almost double the 10,297 record last Tuesday. The average is up 169.0% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 2.12 million infections statewide.

Approximately one out of every six cases accumulated in Pennsylvania since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago have occurred in the past month.

Delaware (1,612), Lehigh (1,520), Northampton (1,514), York (1,449) and Philadelphia (1,414) are the counties with the highest population-adjusted case rates over the last seven days. Cameron (247.4), Forest (262.2), Potter (284.4), Warren (298.5) and McKean (327.4) have Pennsylvania’s lowest weekly rates when adjusted for population.

Pennsylvania has added 1,119 cases over the last seven days for every 100,000 residents.

Deaths

There were 169 additional deaths reported Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 109.7, compared with 83.6 a week ago, an increase of 31.3% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 36,968 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 8.2 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 64.1% of the population. An additional 1.88 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 20.31 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.08 million people, or 78.8% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 450,822 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 66.8% of the local population. In total, 520,751 locals have received 1,064,178 shots in the arm, accounting for 77.2% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 46,148 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 16,744 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 5.6% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 8.5% over the last 30 days.

CDC data shows that almost 2.62 million additional and booster shots have been administered to Pennsylvania residents, including 157,687 in the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 1,403 additional case reports, with 825 in Lehigh County, 578 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 129,107.

Deaths: Seven new deaths (five in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County), compared with four the day before. That brings the total to 1,940 (1,054 in Lehigh, and 886 in Northampton).