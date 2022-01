An outbreak of avian malaria has killed more than two thirds of one of the largest Humboldt penguin colonies in the country at a British zoo, staff have said.Keepers at Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands have been left “heartbroken” after around 50 of the 69 birds in their care succumbed to the parasitic disease.A spokeswoman told the PA news agency that the situation was “still ongoing” on Saturday morning and around 70% of the colony had already been wiped out.Penguins are particularly susceptible to avian malaria, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos and cannot be passed...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO