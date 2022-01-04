ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

semoball.com
 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Tied for the most points in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are faring better in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus than many of their rivals. The Capitals navigated a stretch in which top players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and others went into league COVID-19...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Peyton Krebs
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ADD FOUR MORE PLAYERS TO NHL'S COVID PROTOCOL LIST

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday afternoon that they've added four more players and another coach to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol list. Those players are Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylonen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault as well as assistant coach Trevor Letowski. Montreal now has a total of 20 players...
NHL
semoball.com

Oilers MVP McDavid on NHL COVID list; Benn, Stars returning

Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid has been placed on on NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Virus#The Washington Capitals#Ap#The St Louis Blues#Canadian#Covid
semoball.com

Maple Leafs send Oilers to 11th loss in 13 games, 4-2

TORONTO (AP) -- Ilya Mikheyev scored the tiebreaking goal on power play in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat short-handed Edmonton 4-2 Wednesday night, handing the Oilers their 11th loss in 13 games. John Tavares and T.J. Brodie also scored for Toronto, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
semoball.com

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl. That's not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year's title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy