This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Podcasting is home to a free-flowing and ever-growing number of practitioners, shows, genres, and communities. This fact isn’t lost on me, and it especially comes to mind whenever I sit down to make my year-end list of the best podcasts, which reflects my own subjective interpretation of the best offerings from each vibrant year. Now, I love writing up that list, but this time we also wondered: Wouldn’t it be cool to formally capture what the rest of the podcast world has been listening to and believes to be the best?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO