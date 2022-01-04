Panther Creek Road closed until further notice
PANTHER WV, (WVNS) – A temporary bridge on County Route 3/2, Panther Creek Road, was washed out by flooding.
The DOH has announced that the road will be closed until further notice due to the damage.
An alternate route has been advised by the DOH. The alternate route will be County Route 5/5, Beartown Branch to County Route 3/2, Panther Bridge Road. This updated route passes the Panther swimming pool.
