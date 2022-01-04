ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Panther Creek Road closed until further notice

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQBSJ_0dccJWYP00

PANTHER WV, (WVNS) – A temporary bridge on County Route 3/2, Panther Creek Road, was washed out by flooding.

The DOH has announced that the road will be closed until further notice due to the damage.

An alternate route has been advised by the DOH. The alternate route will be County Route 5/5, Beartown Branch to County Route 3/2, Panther Bridge Road. This updated route passes the Panther swimming pool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Mercer County updates recycling schedule

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Commission has updated the schedule for the recycling trucks today, Monday January 3, 2021. Due to the inclement weather, the recycling trucks will not provide service to Bramwell, Bluewell, or Princeton today. If you have questions, please contact Steve Cline by calling 304-800-0833.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

EZ Pass renewal price going up January 1st

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the last few days for West Virginians to renew their EZ Passes before the rates go up in 2022. People who currently have an EZ Pass can renew for only $25 before the rates go up on January 1, 2022. The price to renew EZ Passes will jump to […]
SPORTS
WVNS

Beckley Public Works Dept. prepared for heavy snowfall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the region prepares for more snowfall, crews are prepared to clear the roads as much as needed in the coming days. The City of Beckley Public Works Department gets to work on the streets at the first sign of snow sticking on the ground. Director Jerry Stump said he and a […]
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Current list of roads closed due to Saturday’s flooding

(WYMT) - Many of you experienced flash flooding Saturday morning when the first wave of heavy rain moved through our region. Some places picked up four or more inches since just before midnight and more is on the way as the front moves back into the mountains Saturday night. As...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#County Route 3 2
ksgf.com

City of Everton Under Boil Advisory Until Further Notice

The city of Everton, in Dade County is under a boil advisory until further notice. Public service personnel advise boiling water for all uses related to consumption or food preparation, including dental hygiene. The advisory comes after a water main break on Christmas Day. The city manager tells KY3 News...
EVERTON, MO
Reporter

Swamp Creek Road Bridge over Unami Creek closed in Marlborough Township

MARLBOROUGH TWP. — The bridge carrying Swamp Creek Road over Unami Creek in Marlborough Township was closed Wednesday after undermining of the bridge pier was discovered during an underwater bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced. Work to repair the three-span stone masonry arch bridge is expected to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
elizabethton.com

Section of Carroll Creek Road to be closed most of January

Crews with Johnson City’s Water and Sewer Services Department will be installing a sewer line between 2105 and 2138 Carroll Creek Road. This section of the road will be closed to all traffic Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each week throughout the month of January. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass during this time. All drivers are encouraged to avoid this area when possible. The recommended detour for all traffic is Knob Creek Road to Boones Creek Road to Christian Church Road.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

KY-195 in Pike County closed due to rockslide

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KY-195 in Pike County is closed for up to two days due to a large rockslide blocking the road. The closure is between mile points 4.5 and 5.0, near KY 611 and Bowling Fork Road. A KYTC crew is on site and anticipates the road...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Thesiuslaw News

Trees cause closure of Thompson Creek Road

Dec. 29, 2021 — Thompson Creek Road in the upriver community of Swisshome is now closed due to multiple down trees. The closure is expected to last through Jan. 7. The suggested alternate route is Highway 36 to Indian Creek Road.
SWISSHOME, OR
abcnews4.com

Car fire closes Steed Creek Road in both directions

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported a car fire on Steed Creek Road. On Twitter, the Fire District said the car was "well involved in fire" on Steed Creek Rd. off of Highway 17 near Willow Hall Road. Steed Creed Road is closed in both directions. Crews are currently on the scene...
AWENDAW, SC
WEHT/WTVW

Winter weather causing trouble on Evansville roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Thursday morning’s snowfall has already led to several accidents. Emergency crews are on the scene of weather-related crashes at the following locations: Columbia & Fulton Vann & Lloyd North First Ave Diamond & Kratzville Lloyd & Crosspoint Hwy 41 & Washington Division & Crosspoint Mary & Division
EVANSVILLE, IN
wtuz.com

Further River Hill Road Work Ongoing

Nick McWilliams reporting – A local roadway connecting Gnadenhutten and Port Washington is receiving further work. The Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office is back along River Hill Road for more improvements, following extensive tree removal. Crews will be out until January 14th working between Petry Road SE and Arnold...
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy