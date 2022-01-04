Khloé Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom says she 'deserves the world' in response to Tristan Thompson admitting he fathered another child while dating the reality star

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Lamar Odom commented on Tristan Thompson's paternity test announcement, per @commentsbycelebs .

Odom, Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, said he wished her "nothing but the best."

Thompson announced on Monday he had fathered Maralee Nichols' child, and apologized to Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, appears to have weighed in on Kardashian's latest drama with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and is extending his support to her.

Per a screenshot shared on the @commentsbycelebs Instagram page and as reported by E! News and People , Odom commented on a post on the Sleepless in Seattle (@DrunkenSeattle) comedy Facebook page about Thompson's announcement he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while dating the reality star, which included a public apology to Kardashian.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloe] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," Odom reportedly wrote, according to a screenshot of the post and comment shared on the @commentsbycelebs Instagram page and as reported by E! News and People . "She is a good person and deserves the world."

@DrunkenSeattle's post appears to have since been deleted, but Odom has recently commented on other posts on the page from his verified Facebook account.

A representative for Odom confirmed that his Facebook page is "real" but declined to comment further. A representative for the @DrunkenSeattle Facebook page did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Thompson said on Instagram stories on Monday evening that a paternity test revealed that he was the father of Nichols' child. He had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on December 1, People reported.

In the same series of Instagram stories, Thompson also apologized to Kardashian, with whom he shares a 3-year old daughter named True. The pair have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you," he wrote.

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 just a month after meeting, but Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 following rumors of Odom's drug use and infidelity, BuzzFeed News reported . She later paused the divorce in 2015 after Odom experienced a drug overdose, but it was finalized in 2016.

Representatives for Kardashian and Thompson did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.