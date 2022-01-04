ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sara Haines Absent from The View After Having 'Close Contact' with COVID-19, Says Joy Behar

By Dory Jackson
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Haines is the latest panelist off from The View due to COVID-19 exposure. Tuesday's episode was already missing series moderator Whoopi Goldberg after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. As the episode commenced, co-host Joy Behar announced the reason for Haines' absence. "Sara was in close contact, so she's...

people.com

Related
DesignerzCentral

The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is putting the health and safety of those around her first. Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View on Wednesday after she was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Her co-host Joy Behar said that while Goldberg feels "fine and healthy," she will miss Thursday's show as well out of an abundance of caution.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Myth That Adele Could’ve Lost Her Voice Due To Weight Loss

Whoopi Goldberg made sure everyone knew that weight has nothing to do with talent during a discussion about Rebel Wilson and Adele’s weight loss. The ladies of The View discussed some of the push back that Rebel Wilson said she faced from her team, when she said that she wanted to do a year of health, which led to her 77-pound weight loss. Sara Haines mentioned other stars who have had serious weight loss during their careers, and she mentioned how lately there’s been tons of attention surrounding Rebel’s and Adele’s weight loss journeys, and Sunny Hostin mentioned the idea that singers who lose weight can lose their voice, before Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to say that it’s false.
WEIGHT LOSS
DoYouRemember?

‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Calls Sara Haines’ Dress A ‘Toilet Paper Cover’

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, recently compared Sara Haines’ dress to a toilet paper cover—ouch! However, Navarro claims that Haines was a good sport about it. “I love Sara Haines. She’s such a good sport,” Navarro said on Instagram. “She was wearing a stunning crochet dress (which wouldn’t even fit my leg) on [The View]. I couldn’t resist telling her she reminded me of the toilet paper covers found in so many homes growing up. You all remember those?”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19 as ‘The View’ Shifts to Remote Production

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. Goldberg’s diagnosis was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on “The View,” during a broadcast on Monday. “Whoopi unfortunately tested positive before the break, but she’ll probably be back next week,” Behar shared. Behar also affirmed that Goldberg’s health condition isn’t a cause for alarm at the moment: “Since she’s vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. We’re being very cautious here at ‘The View.'” .@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star ‘Turned Down’ Offer to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’: Report

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf declined the chance to replace Meghan McCain as the new permanent conservative co-host of The View, Politico Playbook reported on Monday. With the long-running ABC talk show auditioning right-leaning fill-ins, veteran hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg have reportedly voiced displeasure that the process to replace McCain has taken so long. At the same time, according to Politico, producers are struggling to “find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes,” which includes having credibility with GOP audiences while not being prone to conspiracies and election denialism. “Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox,” Playbook reported. Following her chaotic four-year run on The View, McCain alleged it was a toxic workplace and that she was bullied by her on-air colleagues.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheWrap

‘The View’ Says It Is ‘on Track’ to Find Meghan McCain’s Replacement

Don’t freak, fans of “The View.” A show spokesperson says the daytime talker is “on track” to find a replacement for Meghan McCain. “Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” a spokesperson for the talk show told TheWrap on Tuesday. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Bari Weiss Is One of The View’s Potential Meghan McCain Replacements

The monkey’s paw that Joy Behar keeps on her nightstand to hold her reading glasses just curled a gnarled finger. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter, ABC’s The View is still shopping around for a conservative co-chair to replace Meghan McCain. Sources say View mainstays Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are tired of the revolving door of conservative substitute teachers popping in for short stints. The show has already tried Condoleezza Rice and Alyssa Farah, among others. And apparently McCain has really, really hard shoes to fill. A spokesperson for The View told Vulture that in 2022, the show will “continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the New Year,” the statement concludes. A spokesperson also confirmed that among upcoming the show’s Rent-the-Runway of less-left-leaning voices is Farah, Lisa Ling (who co-hosted the show from 1999 to 2002), and Bari Weiss.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

The View Announces Whoopi Goldberg Has Contracted Covid

On Monday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar revealed that Whoopi Goldberg has contracted the coronavirus. “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week,” said Behar. “But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
DesignerzCentral

‘The View’s Best (And Worst) 2021 Moments: From Live COVID Scares to Meghan McCain’s Departure

In a word, The View‘s 2021 has been …spirited. With one host’s departure, a flurry of guest hosts, and many, many hot topics, we’ve truly seen it all at the table. While we entered 2021 with Meghan McCain, the fiery co-host left halfway through the year and seemed to toss gasoline on the long-brewing fires behind the scenes. Still at the table are moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and the occasional visit from fill-in host Ana Navarro.
TV & VIDEOS

