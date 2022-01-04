ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US takes custody of suspect in Haitian president slaying

By DÁNICA COTO and ASTRID SUÁREZ
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — U.S. authorities have taken custody of a main suspect in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, and he is scheduled to appear Tuesday in federal court in Miami.

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios was arrested in Jamaica in October and was scheduled to fly to his native Colombia on Monday. However, Interpol notified Palacios during a stopover in Panama that the U.S. government was extraditing him, said Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia’s police.

He said that Colombia, Jamaica and the U.S. were in touch to coordinate the deportation and extradition of Palacios to the U.S.

Interpol had issued a red alert for Palacios on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy based on a request from the Haitian government.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Palacios faced in the U.S. or whether he had an attorney. Marlene Rodríguez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida, told The Associated Press that Palacios was in U.S. custody and would appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon. She did not respond to additional questions including what charges he might face.

Meanwhile, the office of Haiti’s prime minister issued a brief statement, saying only that it wanted justice to prevail in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at his private residence. The office did not reply to additional questions including whether the government was still seeking to charge Palacios or extradite him to Haiti.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the U.S. taking custody of Palacios was in a step in the right direction, but he urged local authorities to work with the U.S. to extradite him so he can face justice in Haiti.

Palacios was one of more than a dozen former Colombian soldiers accused in the slaying of Moïse. The Colombian government has said that the majority of the ex-soldiers were duped and thought they were on a legitimate mission to provide protection and that only a few knew it was a criminal mission.

More than 40 suspects have been detained, including 19 former Colombian soldiers. Among them is Palacios, who was a member of Colombia’s military for 20 years.

___

Associated Press reporter Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Rights group verifies Polish senator was hacked with spyware

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Amnesty International said Thursday it has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack a Polish senator multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's parliamentary election campaign. The Associated Press reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates,...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Firefighters finally leave South Africa Parliament complex

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — Firefighters have left South Africa's Parliament complex and handed over responsibility for it to police four days after a major blaze destroyed the main chamber of the country's national legislature, authorities said Thursday. A man suspected of starting Sunday's fire was...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Extradition#Jamaica#Haitian#Ap#The U S Interpol#The Associated Press#Colombian
WSB Radio

Dozens of protesters killed in Kazakhstan; 12 police dead

MOSCOW — (AP) — Dozens of protesters were killed in Kazakhstan in attacks on government buildings and at least a dozen police officers died, including one who was found beheaded, authorities said Thursday. There were attempts to storm buildings overnight in the country's largest city, Almaty, and “dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people's health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Strong earthquake shakes Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Nicaragua Thursday morning, sending people fleeing into the streets, but there were no initial reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 — down from an initial calculation of 6.2. It was centered on the country's Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers).
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded deaths declined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
WSB Radio

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump

TOKYO — (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday ordered personnel stationed in Japan to wear masks when going off base to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. American forces have come under fire after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in areas where they are based in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China that have been testing the foreign policy mettle of the new government since it took office last month. Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What's behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan

MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. The outburst of instability is causing significant concern in Kazakhstan's two powerful neighbors: Russia and China. The country sells most of its oil exports to China and is a key strategic ally of Moscow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

US rabies deaths last year were highest in a decade

NEW YORK — (AP) — Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn't realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and...
HEALTH
WSB Radio

Australia, Japan sign defense pact as China concerns loom

SYDNEY — (AP) — The leaders of Japan and Australia signed a “landmark” defense agreement Thursday that allows closer cooperation between their militaries and stands as a rebuke to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
INDIA
WSB Radio

November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply. The November deficit was 19.3% higher than the October deficit of $67.2 billion and was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Senegal rejects bill to double jail time for homosexuality

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Senegal's National Assembly has rejected a proposed law that would have doubled the jail time for people convicted of homosexuality, which is illegal in the country, though proponents of the bill vowed to press ahead with their efforts. The proposed legislation backed by...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Near-empty flights crisscross Europe to secure landing slots

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe's sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines' valuable time slots at some of the world's most important airports. The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it,...
LIFESTYLE
WSB Radio

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky. For Maine business owner Erin Connolly, the most wrenching decision involves Madeleine, her 3-year-old...
KIDS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy