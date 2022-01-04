Man Spreads Awareness of Rare Genetic Condition That Turns His Muscle Into Bone

Much in the way that Karen’s boobs in Mean Girls apparently know when it’s about to rain, I know when a cold snap is about to hit (or if the heating is acting up, or I’m particularly stressed). My toes and the pads of my feet go a numb, yellowish white. More often than not, my fingers do too. This effect ranges from the tips of my fingers and toes being dotted with white splodges while the rest of my digits flame red to, if it’s really intense, covering the whole of my extremities. I lose all sensation in them until I begin to warm up and the numbness is slowly washed away in surges of tingling pain and reddening skin. I may not feel cold anywhere else in my body but my (lack of) blood flow is a reliable warning that a chill – or occasionally, a panic – is here.

