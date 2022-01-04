ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Spreads Awareness of Rare Genetic Condition That Turns His Muscle Into Bone

By Stephanie Wenger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Sooch is bringing awareness to fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) — a rare genetic condition which is slowly turning his muscles to bone — through his podcast and YouTube channel. Sooch, 29, was first diagnosed with FOP or 'Stone Man Syndrome' at 3 years old, and has...

First Coast News

Toddler's fuzzy hair raises awareness about rare genetic condition

ATLANTA — A few months ago, toddler Locklan Samples' parents started to notice something. The child's hair was growing upwards, completely untamable and extra soft. Now the family is raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder. Locklan Samples' Instagram page, uncombable locks, has gained significant attention. Taking notice of...
KIDS
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Girl With Rare 'Laughter Disorder' Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery

A 3-year-old girl suffering from a rare disorder characterized by sudden bouts of laughter has undergone life-saving surgery. The girl, identified with the first name Grace, from the Indian city of Hyderabad, was hospitalized after her parents noticed she was "suffering" from frequent episodes of uncontrolled laughing, reported News 18. The incidents would occur without any reason or cause.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Causes of Leg Pain

Numbness in your foot and leg (may extend up to the groin). Pain is worse when you press on the muscle or put weight on the limb. Weakness in your leg muscles. You may not be able to stand on one leg, climb stairs, or walk without a limp. Difficulty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Refinery29

Pale & Numb Fingers? You Might Have Raynaud’s Disease

Much in the way that Karen’s boobs in Mean Girls apparently know when it’s about to rain, I know when a cold snap is about to hit (or if the heating is acting up, or I’m particularly stressed). My toes and the pads of my feet go a numb, yellowish white. More often than not, my fingers do too. This effect ranges from the tips of my fingers and toes being dotted with white splodges while the rest of my digits flame red to, if it’s really intense, covering the whole of my extremities. I lose all sensation in them until I begin to warm up and the numbness is slowly washed away in surges of tingling pain and reddening skin. I may not feel cold anywhere else in my body but my (lack of) blood flow is a reliable warning that a chill – or occasionally, a panic – is here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
iheart.com

Man Invents Surgery To Cure His Mysterious Disease

A man bedridden for more than a decade with a mysterious disease, studies his condition and eventually invents a surgery to cure himself. In 1999, during his senior year studying biochemistry at Rockhurst College, Doug Lindsay fell ill with a disabling condition. The disease was the same one that had left his mother bedridden and doctors had no idea what it was. The intense pain and constant exhaustion plagued him for the next 11 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KNOE TV8

Rare heart surgery performed on fetus for second time in history

CLEVELAND (WEWS) - Ohio doctors were able to successfully remove a tumor off of an unborn baby’s heart. It’s only the second time in medical history the fetal surgery has been done. “I have people tell me he’s definitely a miracle, that he’s a gift from God,” Samantha...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
womenworking.com

Numbness and Tingling: A Possible Symptom of Brain Cancer

Often when we experience a tingle in our bodies, our first thought is that it’s something innocuous — like we slept on our arm wrong or our foot fell asleep — and that’s if we think about it at all. But according to Moffitt Cancer Center, numbness and tingling could also be a warning sign of a brain tumor.
CANCER
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

