New York Times Media Columnist Ben Smith Leaving To Start a Global News Organization

Ben Smith had a hundred-and-forty-four unread text messages when we talked for a sometimes-digitally distracted sixteen minutes, just after noon on Tuesday. (Fifteen minutes after we hung up, he responded to an e-mail I’d sent asking if he’d like to talk.) He hadn't checked his Twitter mentions, either, which seemed pertinent information since the news had just dropped that Smith, the current media columnist for the Times, would be leaving to start a new venture with Justin Smith, Bloomberg Media’s chief executive. What the Smiths’ project is exactly isn’t entirely clear just yet. Smith told me throughout our conversation that he was still thinking through the concept. Global business and politics site? Maybe? The precise mediums in which reporting would appear? Too soon to reveal. But the Smiths’ venture seeks to cater to “200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience,” as Ben Smith told his employer in a piece relaying the new company’s formation (or, at the very least, its ideation). The venture does seem on trend: in recent months, Puck launched, Axios announced its expansion into more local markets, and Politico has eyed its own move into more global markets. Smith, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, whose scoop-laden media columns have provoked and titillated for the past two years, seemed—predictably for those familiar with him—delighted to be getting in off the sidelines.

