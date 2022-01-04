ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New York Times Media Columnist Ben Smith Leaving To Start a Global News Organization

By Alex Griffing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times announced on Tuesday that its media columnist Ben Smith is leaving the paper to start a new global news organization. Before joining the Times in 2020, Smith served as editor in chief of Buzzfeed for eight years and was a reporter for Politico before that. Smith told...

editorials24.com

Justin Smith, Ben Smith Form News Media Company

Justin Smith, who has served as CEO of Bloomberg Media for the past eight years, has stepped down from the company to form a start-up alongside New York Times columnist Ben Smith, who will lead the news organization. The two Smiths will run a global news media company that promotes...
BUSINESS
Observer

Former Observer Reporter Ben Smith To Found Media Company

Former Observer reporter Ben Smith is leaving The New York Times to start his own media organization with Bloomberg Media’s Chief Executive Justin Smith. Justin Smith will run the business side of the company while Ben Smith will take the helm as editor-in-chief. The media enterprise will target a college-educated audience through unbiased news, The Times and The Wall Street Journal reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seekingalpha.com

Bloomberg Media chief, NYT media columnist exit to launch new media venture

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith is departing the organization to launch a new global media company, and he's taking prominent New York Times (NYT -3%) media columnist Ben Smith with him. “The news industry is facing a crisis in consumer trust and confidence due to the distorting influence of social...
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

Ben Smith Can’t Say What His New Media Venture Is

Ben Smith had a hundred-and-forty-four unread text messages when we talked for a sometimes-digitally distracted sixteen minutes, just after noon on Tuesday. (Fifteen minutes after we hung up, he responded to an e-mail I’d sent asking if he’d like to talk.) He hadn't checked his Twitter mentions, either, which seemed pertinent information since the news had just dropped that Smith, the current media columnist for the Times, would be leaving to start a new venture with Justin Smith, Bloomberg Media’s chief executive. What the Smiths’ project is exactly isn’t entirely clear just yet. Smith told me throughout our conversation that he was still thinking through the concept. Global business and politics site? Maybe? The precise mediums in which reporting would appear? Too soon to reveal. But the Smiths’ venture seeks to cater to “200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience,” as Ben Smith told his employer in a piece relaying the new company’s formation (or, at the very least, its ideation). The venture does seem on trend: in recent months, Puck launched, Axios announced its expansion into more local markets, and Politico has eyed its own move into more global markets. Smith, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, whose scoop-laden media columns have provoked and titillated for the past two years, seemed—predictably for those familiar with him—delighted to be getting in off the sidelines.
BUSINESS
Justin B. Smith
B. Smith
Washingtonian.com

David Fahrenthold Leaves Washington Post for New York Times

David Fahrenthold will leave the Washington Post for the New York Times, Post staffers learned in a memo Monday. He’ll be an investigative reporter and will work from the Times’ Washington bureau, according to a Times memo. Fahrenthold joined the Post in 2000 and became very well known...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Twitter permanently bans news aggregation service Politics For All

Twitter has permanently banned the popular news aggregation service Politics For All, in a sign of how the social media platform has substantial power to deprive news outlets of their audience without warning. A spokesperson said the account was “suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam”...
INTERNET
