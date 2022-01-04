ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour Odds, Best Bets for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua

By Daniel Wooters
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOyWB_0dccHBBy00
At 14-1, look for Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele to start 2022 competing for a win. Eoin Clarke | Golffile

2022 is here and along with it comes the resumption of play on the PGA Tour with a “winners-only” event from 2021.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is played on Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw’s Hawaiian gem, the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Last year, all Tour Championship qualifiers were allowed to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, we return to normal with the field consisting of only 2021 champions, except for Rory McIlroy, who declined the invitation.

Kapalua is one of the few par-73 courses on the professional circuit and going low will be essential to hoist the trophy. In six of the last seven iterations of this “game of thrones,” 21-under-par or better has secured the title.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, world No. 1 and current U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm is the favorite alongside two-time Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas at 17-2. Next up is reigning Open Champion Collin Morikawa at 10-1. Recent World Hero Challenge winner Viktor Hovland and “The Match V” loser Bryson DeChambeau are 12-1.

In this 39-man, no-cut event, we’re going to provide just two golfers with solid value.

The first one just outside the notables is Xander Schauffele at 14-1. Schauffele is the only player in the field to not win an official PGA Tour event last year. Instead, he won the Olympic Gold Medal, which also offered entry into the Tournament of Champions. Schauffele won this event in 2019. In 2020, he lost in an epic shootout with eventual champion Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed. Just last year, he recorded another top-5 finish, so look for the limited field, no-cut specialist to be in contention again.

For the second pick, we’re going with one of those 2020 shootout participants in Patrick Reed at 25-1. The 2015 winner at Kapalua also recorded another runner-up in 2016 as well. Not only does Reed love this course, but he ended his recent fall campaign with a second-place finish at the Bermuda Championship and a share of third at the World Hero Challenge. Reed tends to play well during the winter months of the PGA Tour and it often comes down to his elite preparation. Look for Reed to be motivated more than most this week.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s:

Top 20s: 1

2022 Sentry of Tournament Championship Odds

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

  • Jon Rahm 17-2
  • Justin Thomas 17-2
  • Collin Morikawa 10-1
  • Viktor Hovland 12-1
  • Bryson DeChambeau 12-1
  • Xander Schauffele 14-1
  • Patrick Cantlay 16-1
  • Sam Burns 16-1
  • Daniel Berger 22-1
  • Brooks Koepka 22-1
  • Jordan Spieth 22-1
  • Sungjae Im 22-1
  • Cameron Smith 22-1
  • Hideki Matsuyama 22-1
  • Abraham Ancer 25-1
  • Tony Finau 25-1
  • Patrick Reed 25-1
  • Harris English 33-1
  • Jason Kokrak 35-1
  • Marc Leishman 35-1
  • Talor Gooch 35-1
  • Billy Horschel 55-1
  • Kevin Na 60-1
  • Si-Woo Kim 66-1
  • Seamus Power 66-1
  • Max Homa 66-1
  • Cameron Champ 66-1
  • Lucas Herbert 80-1
  • Erik Van Rooyen 80-1
  • Kevin Kisner 100-1
  • Joel Dahmen 100-1
  • Garrick Higgo 100-1
  • Cameron Davis 100-1
  • Branden Grace 100-1
  • Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1
  • Matt Jones 125-1
  • Phil Mickelson 125-1
  • Lucas Glover 150-1
  • Stewart Cink 150-1

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Why players are wearing ribbons to honor Tony Finau’s family this week

Viewers tuning into the Sentry Tournament of Champions might have noticed a number of players and caddies wearing green ribbons on their hats. The reason is unfortunately a tragic one, as Tipa Galeai, the father of Alayna Galea'i-Finau and father-in-law of Tony Finau, has passed. Alayna confirmed the display in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Finau suffers UNEXPECTED DISTRACTION from caddie at Kapalua

Tony Finau is one of many PGA Tour superstars teeing it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The two-time PGA Tour winner is making his first appearance since finishing tied seventh at the Hero World Challenge in December, an event hosted by Tiger Woods.
GOLF
blackchronicle.com

2022 Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Cameron Smith narrowly leads heavyweights after Round 1 at Kapalua

Given the quality of the field, a great leaderboard after Round 1 of the Tournament of Champions was always a lock, but Thursday was also a great day of golf from start to finish. Cameron Smith — who shot an 8-under 65 — leads by one over Daniel Berger after a lights-out putting day, but he might need three more 65s over the next three days to hold off the caliber of players behind him.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost clubs? No problem for Daniel Berger and Viktor Hovland at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Lost clubs? No problem for Daniel Berger and Viktor Hovland. Berger, the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Hovland, who defended his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, both had their clubs go missing en route to Hawaii and had limited prep time with their game sets once they arrived. But it didn’t seem to matter during the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. Berger fired 7-under 66, a stroke back of leader Cameron Smith, while Hovland posted 4-under 69.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Pga Tour Odds#The Pga Tour#Hawaiian#Kapalua#Caesars Sportsbook
golfmagic.com

Four PGA Tour stars take on Tito’s Shorties Classic for Charity

A host of PGA Tour stars took part in the first-ever Tito’s Shorties Classic for Charity, a fun nine-hole match between four tour professionals in Austin, Texas. Hosted by popular social media golfer Manolo Vega and Belen Mozo, the match saw Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Pat Perez and Joel Dahmen play in a game of Wolf.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: What's in the bag in 2022 for the US Open champion?

Almost 12 months ago to the day, Jon Rahm signed an equipment deal with Callaway and he wasted no time in proving the doubters wrong over his move. Rahm made the biggest breakthrough in his professional career when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June. He finished in the top 10 of the other three major events too.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
550
Followers
133
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy