PGA Tour Odds, Best Bets for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua

At 14-1, look for Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele to start 2022 competing for a win. Eoin Clarke | Golffile

2022 is here and along with it comes the resumption of play on the PGA Tour with a “winners-only” event from 2021.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is played on Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw’s Hawaiian gem, the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Last year, all Tour Championship qualifiers were allowed to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, we return to normal with the field consisting of only 2021 champions, except for Rory McIlroy, who declined the invitation.

Kapalua is one of the few par-73 courses on the professional circuit and going low will be essential to hoist the trophy. In six of the last seven iterations of this “game of thrones,” 21-under-par or better has secured the title.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, world No. 1 and current U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm is the favorite alongside two-time Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas at 17-2. Next up is reigning Open Champion Collin Morikawa at 10-1. Recent World Hero Challenge winner Viktor Hovland and “The Match V” loser Bryson DeChambeau are 12-1.

In this 39-man, no-cut event, we’re going to provide just two golfers with solid value.

The first one just outside the notables is Xander Schauffele at 14-1. Schauffele is the only player in the field to not win an official PGA Tour event last year. Instead, he won the Olympic Gold Medal, which also offered entry into the Tournament of Champions. Schauffele won this event in 2019. In 2020, he lost in an epic shootout with eventual champion Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed. Just last year, he recorded another top-5 finish, so look for the limited field, no-cut specialist to be in contention again.

For the second pick, we’re going with one of those 2020 shootout participants in Patrick Reed at 25-1. The 2015 winner at Kapalua also recorded another runner-up in 2016 as well. Not only does Reed love this course, but he ended his recent fall campaign with a second-place finish at the Bermuda Championship and a share of third at the World Hero Challenge. Reed tends to play well during the winter months of the PGA Tour and it often comes down to his elite preparation. Look for Reed to be motivated more than most this week.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s:

Top 20s: 1

2022 Sentry of Tournament Championship Odds

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook: