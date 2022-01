Samsung has opened up a virtual replica of its flagship New York City store in Decentraland. Samsung 837X, as it’s called, will be open for a limited time and is one of the largest brand land takeovers in the metaverse platform’s history. Users will be able to virtually experience the physical Samsung 837 building, from its façade to its high-tech interior. The company is also offering up NFT badges and wearables that can be unlocked by completing quests, and the experience will culminate in a mixed reality live dance party.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO