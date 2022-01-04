ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: NFL teams interested in WR Antonio Brown despite troubling Buccaneers exit

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Antonio Brown Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

As of early Tuesday afternoon, wide receiver Antonio Brown officially remained part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization coming off his dramatic and bizarre exit from Sunday's game at the New York Jets that left head coach Bruce Arians telling reporters following the matchup that Brown was "no longer a Buc."

It was learned Monday the Buccaneers were still exploring options that may nor may not include suspending Brown for up to four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. Some may assume that's not necessary because no other organization would possibly take a chance on signing such an unpredictable player shortly before the playoffs, but NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that isn't the case.

The facts are Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with a Hall of Fame résumé who has 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns on 62 targets across seven games this season. However, the 33-year-old also missed considerable time during the fall because a lingering ankle injury he reportedly claimed made him unavailable to continue playing at the Jets on the first Sunday of 2022.

Not everybody is convinced Brown wants to play football at the highest level ahead of the upcoming postseason tournament.

