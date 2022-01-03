ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Housing Finance Agency ranked a Tier 1 FHA loan servicer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) was ranked a Tier 1 Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan servicer for FY 2021 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) National Servicing Center. “North Dakota Housing Finance Agency provides affordable home financing including government-backed loans that help individuals...

