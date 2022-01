NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Tuesday that 10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open beginning January 6. "As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus," Governor Hochul said. "With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

