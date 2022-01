BOSTON (CBS) — If the Celtics deserve credit for anything this season, it’s that they’re finding new and innovative ways to lose games. Wednesday night’s 99-97 loss to the Spurs in Boston may not have been the team’s worst defeat of the season, but it was easily the most frustrating. Despite having just about everyone back in uniform and on the floor Wednesday night, Boston’s fatal flaws were littered throughout the contest. They moved the ball well at times which led to some offensive outbursts, but then they reverted back into a stagnant, motionless team when they had the ball for...

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO