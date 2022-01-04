ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTied for the most points in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are faring better in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus than many of their rivals. The Capitals navigated a stretch in which top players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and others went into league COVID-19 protocol and are no...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Rick Bowness
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#The Washington Capitals#The St Louis Blues#Canadian#Covid
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Bradenton Herald

Red Wings snap two-game skid at home with dominating 6-2 win over Sharks

DETROIT — These were two teams coming off forgettable losses, but it was the Red Wings who did something about it. Two goals each from Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter — and each had a shorthanded goal 37 seconds apart — spurred the Wings to defeat the struggling San Jose Sharks 6-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ADD FOUR MORE PLAYERS TO NHL'S COVID PROTOCOL LIST

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday afternoon that they've added four more players and another coach to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol list. Those players are Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylonen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault as well as assistant coach Trevor Letowski. Montreal now has a total of 20 players...
NHL
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

John Niyo: Filip Zadina’s next shot with Red Wings needs to be his best

For a guy who'd felt tortured by puck luck for much of this NHL season, this probably seemed like cruel and unusual punishment. Filip Zadina was a spectator Tuesday night, just like the rest of us, watching the Red Wings' slumbering offense come to life. Even while shorthanded, sparked by a major penalty and aided by some minor-league goaltending as Detroit rolled to a 6-2 victory over the floundering San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
Bradenton Herald

Penguins rally past Blues 5-3 for 9th straight win

Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win. Bryan Rust scored twice and Brock McGinn also had a goal to help the Penguins get their...
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy