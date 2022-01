A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...

