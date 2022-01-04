ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Sheriff: 4 Injured In Fish House Explosion On Upper Red Lake

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

WASKISH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Beltrami County say four people are in the hospital after a fish house explosion Saturday.

According to the county sheriff’s office, a fire at a fish house was reported at 12:39 p.m. on Upper Red Lake. The 911 caller reported that a propane tank exploded inside the fish house, injuring all four occupants inside.

Due to travel distance and type of injury, two air ambulances were utilized to transport a man and woman to the hospital. Another man and woman were transported with burn-related injuries to the hospital via ground ambulance.

“The occupants of the fish house indicated they were utilizing 20lb propane tanks and a heating mechanism when a hissing sound was heard. After the valves were closed on the tank a large fireball filled the fish house,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The structure, described as a rigid frame wheeled portable fish house, was located over 2 miles from shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. Parts of the exterior were melted and burned. Two intact propane tanks were discovered inside.

The extent of the victims’ injuries and their current conditions are not known at this time.

Passenger In Stolen Vehicle Dies In St. Paul Crash, State Patrol Says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a passenger in an allegedly stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed while fleeing in St. Paul Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol said the pursuit began at Interstate 94 and Pascal Street when a trooper identified the vehicle as stolen and saw it speeding. The driver was exiting southbound Highway 61 at Bailey Road just after 8 p.m. when he crashed at the top of the ramp. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Schaaf, was killed in the crash. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. The 31-year-old Columbia Heights man driving the allegedly stolen vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital, but is expected to survive. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A newly-released warrant alleges Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson initially told law enforcement that someone else was driving his county-owned SUV when he rolled it while driving drunk last month. The warrant, filed in Becker County, says the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at about 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 8 on Interstate 94 in Alexandria, and a county sergeant arrived first to the scene. The sergeant told the Minnesota State Patrol trooper investigating the crash that Hutchinson — who was driving back from a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Teenage Girl Hurt After Being Hit By Car Trying To Stop On Slick Minneapolis Intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis after she was struck by a car trying to stop at a snow-slick intersection. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue on the city’s northside. According to police, the driver tried to stop so that the 15-year-old girl could cross the street. However, the slow-moving vehicle slid on the slick roadway and struck the teenager. Emergency crews brought the girl to the hospital. She is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police. A storm system brought drifting snow to the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning, making travel difficult for the morning and evening commutes. MnDOT said around 200 plows were working in the Twin Cities to clear the roads. Across the state, there were more than 600 crashes and spin-outs between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. In those crashes 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously, and two people died.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lake Crystal Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash With Semi In Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lake Crystal woman is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck late Tuesday morning in Mankato. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive at about 11:28 a.m. The victim, 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier, was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway when she collided with the southbound semi. (credit: MnDOT) The semi driver, a 59-year-old man from St. Cloud, was not hurt. The crash closed down a stretch of the highway for hours. The state patrol is investigating.
MANKATO, MN
Crews Battle Large Warehouse Fire In Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Fire crews are working to bring a large warehouse fire under control Thursday morning. The CBS affiliate in the area reports that the fire is on Superior, Wisconsin’s North End district, in the vicinity of Blatnik Bridge. Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the fire was in the Severson building, a fish warehouse. He said the fire then spread to the Bayside building next to it. Both buildings are total losses, and Paine said that they were “priceless pieces of historical architecture.” A camera in the area showed a significant amount of smoke in the air above the warehouse. (credit: CBS...
SUPERIOR, WI
Suspect Arrested In Mapleton Shooting

MAPLETON, Minn. (WCCO) – A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a 50-year-old man in southern Minnesota this past December. The assault left Ronald Reid of Mankato with serious injuries. He was conscious when police arrived at the scene on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast on Dec. 19, and was taken to the hospital. Police identified a suspected shooter, and apprehended him on Tuesday afternoon when he drove through northern Mankato. He was taken in without incident, and remains in custody on first- and second-degree assault charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. Reid is no longer hospitalized, but is continuing to recover from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
MAPLETON, MN
Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns. (credit: CBS) The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.” An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.
DULUTH, MN
‘They Were Out For Blood’: Group Beats Minneapolis Landlord Attempting To Tow Stolen Cars

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him. Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen. “There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.” Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria ID’d As Arlys Hendrickson

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after crashing into a jackknifed semi-truck’s trailer that was blocking an Alexandria road Monday evening. Alexandria police say the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of 34th Avenue West. The semi and its trailer were in both lanes of 34th Avenue when the victim’s vehicle collided with it while traveling westbound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Arlys Hendrickson, an 83-year-old from Alexandria. Police say the semi driver was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Minnetonka Police Investigating Report Of Armed Intruder On Wayzata Boulevard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say there is a large police presence Wednesday night near the intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394 in the west metro. The Minnetonka Police Department says officers received a report of an armed intruder at an office building on the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police say there is one or more suspects inside the building. People inside the building were able to evacuate safely. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
MINNETONKA, MN
Police Searching For Suspect Following Armed Robbery At Woodbury Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at an east metro gas station. The Woodbury Police Department says the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Lake Road Terrace. The clerk said that a suspect was lingering the store, left, and returned a short while later, approaching the register with a gun. The suspect pulled out the firearm, tapped it on the counter and allegedly said: “Give me everything.” (credit: CBS) The clerk emptied the register, handed over the cash, and the suspect fled the gas station on foot. No vehicle was seen. There were no witnesses in or around the store. Surveillance video shows the suspect is a white man standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was wearing an olive green hoodie, a dark facemask, a TC baseball cap, jeans and gloves. Detectives working the case are checking with neighbors and nearby businesses to gather additional surveillance video.
WOODBURY, MN
Mpls. Family Terrorized By Car Thieves Who’ve Shot Up Their Home Twice: ‘Sleep Is Not A Thing Anymore’

Originally published on Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family is living in fear. They stopped an attempted carjacking outside their home one day, then their home was shot up the next night. Their home Ring camera caught both shootings. The family believes it may be retaliation for posting the video of the attempted carjacking on social media. “It’s been tough to focus on work, and sleep is not a thing anymore,” said the family’s mom. This mother of three fears what will happen to her family next after experiencing two nights of terror. She does not want to share her identity,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1 Teen Arrested In Mall Of America Shooting Released From Jail Without Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the teenagers arrested in connection to the New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America was released from jail without being charged. Online jail records show the 19-year-old man who was arrested Sunday in Roseville for aiding and abetting was released Wednesday afternoon from the Hennepin County Jail. The man, of St. Paul, has not been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. The attorney’s office says based on available evidence, it appeared the shooter acted independently. Due to insufficient evidence to prove the 19-year-old aided the shooter, the office declined to file charges against...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brandis Wells Charged For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. Brandis Junton Wells was charged with the second-degree murder in Ramsey County on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, the criminal complaint says. They found a 31-year-old man, identified as Jarrell Kirk, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Kirk’s father waved at officers and told them that the “shooter” was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wire Thieves Increasingly Targeting St. Paul’s Streetlights

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The city of St. Paul says it’s dealing with a widespread problem of wires being stolen out of streetlights. Lisa Hiebert with the Public Works Department says hundreds of lights have been damaged. “It’s not happening every day, every week. It really kind of ebbs and flows,” Hiebert said. “It’s not just happening in one neighborhood. Unfortunately, it’s happening in areas throughout St. Paul.” The St. Paul Police Department said there’s been an uptick in wire theft since early 2021. “City staff has put additional resources to repair and replace street lights that have...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: ‘She Was A Good Child’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Nearly 200 DWI Arrests Over Holiday Weekend: ‘Too Many Minnesotans Rang In The New Year Behind Bars’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 200 motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated over the holiday weekend. According to the patrol, 199 drivers statewide were arrested for DWI between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. “Too many Minnesotans rang in the New Year behind bars after making a dangerous choice to get behind the wheel after drinking,” the patrol said. “Drive sober, drive smart.” RELATED: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Sentenced To 2 Years Probation After DWI Rollover Crash In November, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said “drugged driving incidents are on the rise,” and that it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement. From 2016 to 2020, 26 people died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday DWI extra enforcement period, according to the DPS. One of every five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunken driving.
MINNESOTA STATE
2 Hennepin Co. Commissioners Call For Sheriff Hutchinson’s Resignation After DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Commissioners have joined the calls for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign following his drunk driving conviction last month. Hutchinson admitted to drinking before rolling his county-owned SUV on the early morning of Dec. 8 in Alexandria after leaving a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit, and investigators say Hutchinson repeatedly denied being behind the wheel in the hours after the crash. District 2 Commissioner Irene Fernando said on Twitter Wednesday that she sent a letter to the sheriff urging him to resign, calling his actions “egregious,” and saying “his...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Sturgeon Lake man is accused of driving drunk while operating a bus full of Duluth high school student-athletes and coaching staff. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Shawn Edward Zelazny is charged with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. (credit: St. Louis County) The criminal complaint says Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to 911 texts from someone aboard a coach bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys’ basketball team last Thursday evening, who said the driver was “acting erratic” and...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Woman Charged For Taking Noncustodial Son, Driving To California

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is facing felony charges after her noncustodial son ran away from foster care in the Twin Cities and she drove him to California last month. Court documents filed in Ramsey County show that Antoinette Williams is charged with taking a minor in violation of a court order and causing a child to be a runaway. If convicted of both counts, she faces up to four years in prison and fines up to $8,000. According to a criminal complaint, Williams had her parental rights involuntarily terminated in 2019 due to prolonged neglect and failure...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
