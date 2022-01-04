Sheriff: 4 Injured In Fish House Explosion On Upper Red Lake

WASKISH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Beltrami County say four people are in the hospital after a fish house explosion Saturday.

According to the county sheriff’s office, a fire at a fish house was reported at 12:39 p.m. on Upper Red Lake. The 911 caller reported that a propane tank exploded inside the fish house, injuring all four occupants inside.

Due to travel distance and type of injury, two air ambulances were utilized to transport a man and woman to the hospital. Another man and woman were transported with burn-related injuries to the hospital via ground ambulance.

“The occupants of the fish house indicated they were utilizing 20lb propane tanks and a heating mechanism when a hissing sound was heard. After the valves were closed on the tank a large fireball filled the fish house,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The structure, described as a rigid frame wheeled portable fish house, was located over 2 miles from shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. Parts of the exterior were melted and burned. Two intact propane tanks were discovered inside.

The extent of the victims’ injuries and their current conditions are not known at this time.