MLS

FC Cincinnati sign free agent F Dominique Badji

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
2022-01-04 19:04:01 GMT+00:00 - FC Cincinnati signed free agent forward Dominique Badji for the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024.

Badji, 29, scored five goals, including three game-winners, in 12 matches with the Colorado Rapids last season.

The Senegal native has tallied 38 goals and 17 assists in 153 career games (116 starts) since 2015 with the Rapids (2015-18, 2021), Nashville SC (2020) and FC Dallas (2018-19). He is five minutes shy of 10,000 for his career.

"We're excited to add a player of Dominique's quality and character to the group," Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a news release. "He is a proven goalscorer in MLS, and his elite pace and work rate fit well into what we're trying to build here."

Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

Reuters

Reuters

