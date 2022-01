MISSOURI, USA — For the first time since 2006, more than 1,000 people died in traffic crashes last year in Missouri, the state transportation department said. Preliminary data showed 1,004 people were killed in crashes last year, a 2% increase over 2020 and the second consecutive year fatalities increased after more than a decade of declining, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO