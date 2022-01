Phytoene Desaturase to hold largest market share in 2020. Phytoene desaturase accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the phytoene market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing demand for lycopene carotenoid from nutrition sector. Phytoene plays vital role as enzyme in production of lycopene through poly-trans pathway. Lycopene having peculiar pharmacological and biological attributes with antioxidative properties, the product is potentially in development and use for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Lycopene demand in beauty sector is one of the major factors driving the demand for phytoene. Increasing demand for ingestible skin care ingredients in conjunction with clean labels as prerequisite drove the phytoene demand in skin care cosmetic products in 2020. Furthermore, high penetration of phytoconstituents in photoprotective cosmetic formulations is further projected to drive phytoene market growth over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO