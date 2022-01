Rochester, N.Y. — One of the best-rated places to call home during the winter in the United States is in Upstate New York. But the city is not for the faint of snowy hearts. Rochester, nestled in the Finger Lakes, has been dubbed one of the 10 best places to live in the winter by American Home Shield, a home warranty company. The Flower City made the list alongside Fairbanks, Alaska, the coldest city in the nation, and Miami, Florida, where temperatures typically hover in the 70s during the winter.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO