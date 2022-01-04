ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Iconic Key West Buoy Nearly Repaired After Vandals Caused Severe Fire Damage

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Repairs to Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy should be finished by Thursday evening, after vandals targeted the popular tourist attraction and caused extensive damage over the weekend.

Police say the cement buoy was burned early Saturday when a Christmas tree was torched in front of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aew9Z_0dccEGDI00

Key West buoy damaged by fire (Key West Police)

Flames charred sections of the 4-ton, 12-foot tall landmark which is popular with tourists and reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Investigators say they are now looking for two male suspects they say are responsible for the fire and the damage.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.

Watch the surveillance video here:

Police did not release a description of the individuals being sought.

If anyone can provide details, they are asked to contact the Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.

