American Cities With the Most Dog Parks

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3ULT_0dccEERq00 According to a recent study by the American Pet Products Association , 69 million American households have a dog, and ownership of pets of all kinds has gone up during the pandemic. Meanwhile, many people have sought to escape densely-populated cities such as New York and have looked for less crowded places with good amenities because of COVID-19. ( For those who can't move, these are the best apartment dog breeds in America .)

With all this in mind, 24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. cities with the most dog parks by reviewing data on dog parks in the 100 largest cities from “City Park Facts 2021 - Facilities and Recreational Amenities Data," an annual report from nonprofit The Trust for Public Land . Cities are ranked by the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Dog parks, also known as off-leash dog areas, are an important amenity. They enable dogs -- and their owners -- to exercise and socialize. They have the added benefit of being outdoors, an important consideration for people who want more recreation and less risk.

The No. 1 spot on our list is claimed by Boise, Idaho, which has a total of 15 dog parks, or 6.3 per 100,000 residents. Some states, particularly in the Sunbelt, deserve a shout-out for their dog friendliness. California has seven entries, and Florida and Nevada have three each. It stands to reason that cities with good climates offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation and might have more dog parks. Virginia, which isn’t a Sunbelt state but has a nice climate and obviously loves dogs, has three entries. ( These are the states with the most dogs .)

Click here to see large US cities with the most dog parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVC8y_0dccEERq00

42. Tucson, AZ
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4
> Total dog parks: 8
> City population: 557,827 -- #32 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrFFW_0dccEERq00

41. Nashville/Davidson, TN
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4
> Total dog parks: 10
> City population: 696,653 -- #23 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsIHu_0dccEERq00

40. Lincoln, NE
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 293,761 -- #68 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJzGp_0dccEERq00

39. Durham, NC
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 279,277 -- #73 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ7FN_0dccEERq00

38. Chandler, AZ
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 281,520 -- #72 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGeK9_0dccEERq00

37. Reno, NV
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.5
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 265,857 -- #79 largest

36. Raleigh, NC
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.5
> Total dog parks: 7
> City population: 477,476 -- #40 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZJg7_0dccEERq00

35. North Las Vegas, NV
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 252,566 -- #84 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Plsxn_0dccEERq00

34. Colorado Springs, CO
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6
> Total dog parks: 8
> City population: 485,817 -- #39 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147W61_0dccEERq00

33. Cincinnati, OH
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6
> Total dog parks: 5
> City population: 309,456 -- #62 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdzEV_0dccEERq00

32. New York, NY
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7
> Total dog parks: 145
> City population: 8,502,614 -- #1 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erSIc_0dccEERq00

31. Minneapolis, MN
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7
> Total dog parks: 7
> City population: 424,175 -- #44 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7WLL_0dccEERq00

30. Miami, FL
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7
> Total dog parks: 8
> City population: 461,859 -- #42 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOrtd_0dccEERq00

29. Des Moines, IA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7
> Total dog parks: 4
> City population: 228,877 -- #99 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGcqz_0dccEERq00

28. St. Louis, MO
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9
> Total dog parks: 6
> City population: 313,929 -- #61 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6CSe_0dccEERq00

27. Seattle, WA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9
> Total dog parks: 14
> City population: 740,227 -- #19 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qBBu_0dccEERq00

26. Lexington/Fayette, KY
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9
> Total dog parks: 6
> City population: 323,809 -- #57 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIZUh_0dccEERq00

25. Denver, CO
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9
> Total dog parks: 14
> City population: 741,500 -- #18 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9xS1_0dccEERq00

24. Boston, MA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9
> Total dog parks: 13
> City population: 699,253 -- #22 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThS0V_0dccEERq00

23. Chesapeake, VA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.0
> Total dog parks: 5
> City population: 249,746 -- #88 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBdOl_0dccEERq00

22. Long Beach, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1
> Total dog parks: 10
> City population: 473,567 -- #41 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dnBl_0dccEERq00

21. Jersey City, NJ
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1
> Total dog parks: 6
> City population: 281,829 -- #71 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmwa9_0dccEERq00

20. Aurora, CO
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1
> Total dog parks: 8
> City population: 375,803 -- #53 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y1s5_0dccEERq00

19. Laredo, TX
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.2
> Total dog parks: 6
> City population: 269,616 -- #78 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yJUH_0dccEERq00

18. Fremont, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.2
> Total dog parks: 5
> City population: 231,567 -- #97 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUVVJ_0dccEERq00

17. Washington, DC
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3
> Total dog parks: 16
> City population: 706,137 -- #20 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDXmY_0dccEERq00

16. St. Petersburg, FL
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3
> Total dog parks: 6
> City population: 265,119 -- #80 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErRcv_0dccEERq00

15. Pittsburgh, PA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3
> Total dog parks: 7
> City population: 308,432 -- #63 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40po8L_0dccEERq00

14. Bakersfield, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3
> Total dog parks: 9
> City population: 388,817 -- #50 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4HvA_0dccEERq00

13. Chula Vista, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.5
> Total dog parks: 7
> City population: 275,373 -- #76 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhruJ_0dccEERq00

12. Albuquerque, NM
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.6
> Total dog parks: 15
> City population: 572,101 -- #31 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l3Yc_0dccEERq00

11. Norfolk, VA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.8
> Total dog parks: 7
> City population: 248,416 -- #90 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P77gT_0dccEERq00

10. Anchorage, AK
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.0
> Total dog parks: 9
> City population: 301,209 -- #66 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnGkT_0dccEERq00

9. Sacramento, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.1
> Total dog parks: 16
> City population: 508,357 -- #36 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STg13_0dccEERq00

8. Arlington, VA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.4
> Total dog parks: 8
> City population: 232,588 -- #95 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inafs_0dccEERq00

7. Oakland, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.8
> Total dog parks: 16
> City population: 417,040 -- #45 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oLco_0dccEERq00

6. Tampa, FL
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.1
> Total dog parks: 16
> City population: 390,996 -- #49 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9UWN_0dccEERq00

5. San Francisco, CA
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.2
> Total dog parks: 37
> City population: 881,791 -- #17 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dl2sr_0dccEERq00

4. Madison, WI
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.2
> Total dog parks: 11
> City population: 264,742 -- #81 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41geJX_0dccEERq00

3. Henderson, NV
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 5.1
> Total dog parks: 16
> City population: 314,232 -- #60 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgIAv_0dccEERq00

2. Portland, OR
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 5.8
> Total dog parks: 38
> City population: 656,300 -- #26 largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3eQk_0dccEERq00

1. Boise, ID
> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 6.3
> Total dog parks: 15
> City population: 239,077 -- #92 largest

24/7 Wall St.

