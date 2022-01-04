American Cities With the Most Dog Parks

According to a recent study by the American Pet Products Association , 69 million American households have a dog, and ownership of pets of all kinds has gone up during the pandemic. Meanwhile, many people have sought to escape densely-populated cities such as New York and have looked for less crowded places with good amenities because of COVID-19. ( For those who can't move, these are the best apartment dog breeds in America .)

With all this in mind, 24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. cities with the most dog parks by reviewing data on dog parks in the 100 largest cities from “City Park Facts 2021 - Facilities and Recreational Amenities Data," an annual report from nonprofit The Trust for Public Land . Cities are ranked by the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Dog parks, also known as off-leash dog areas, are an important amenity. They enable dogs -- and their owners -- to exercise and socialize. They have the added benefit of being outdoors, an important consideration for people who want more recreation and less risk.

The No. 1 spot on our list is claimed by Boise, Idaho, which has a total of 15 dog parks, or 6.3 per 100,000 residents. Some states, particularly in the Sunbelt, deserve a shout-out for their dog friendliness. California has seven entries, and Florida and Nevada have three each. It stands to reason that cities with good climates offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation and might have more dog parks. Virginia, which isn’t a Sunbelt state but has a nice climate and obviously loves dogs, has three entries. ( These are the states with the most dogs .)

42. Tucson, AZ

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4

> Total dog parks: 8

> City population: 557,827 -- #32 largest

41. Nashville/Davidson, TN

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4

> Total dog parks: 10

> City population: 696,653 -- #23 largest

40. Lincoln, NE

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 293,761 -- #68 largest

39. Durham, NC

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 279,277 -- #73 largest

38. Chandler, AZ

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.4

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 281,520 -- #72 largest

37. Reno, NV

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.5

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 265,857 -- #79 largest

36. Raleigh, NC

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.5

> Total dog parks: 7

> City population: 477,476 -- #40 largest

35. North Las Vegas, NV

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 252,566 -- #84 largest

34. Colorado Springs, CO

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6

> Total dog parks: 8

> City population: 485,817 -- #39 largest

33. Cincinnati, OH

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6

> Total dog parks: 5

> City population: 309,456 -- #62 largest

32. New York, NY

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7

> Total dog parks: 145

> City population: 8,502,614 -- #1 largest

31. Minneapolis, MN

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7

> Total dog parks: 7

> City population: 424,175 -- #44 largest

30. Miami, FL

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7

> Total dog parks: 8

> City population: 461,859 -- #42 largest

29. Des Moines, IA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.7

> Total dog parks: 4

> City population: 228,877 -- #99 largest

28. St. Louis, MO

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9

> Total dog parks: 6

> City population: 313,929 -- #61 largest

27. Seattle, WA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9

> Total dog parks: 14

> City population: 740,227 -- #19 largest

26. Lexington/Fayette, KY

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9

> Total dog parks: 6

> City population: 323,809 -- #57 largest

25. Denver, CO

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9

> Total dog parks: 14

> City population: 741,500 -- #18 largest

24. Boston, MA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.9

> Total dog parks: 13

> City population: 699,253 -- #22 largest

23. Chesapeake, VA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.0

> Total dog parks: 5

> City population: 249,746 -- #88 largest

22. Long Beach, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1

> Total dog parks: 10

> City population: 473,567 -- #41 largest

21. Jersey City, NJ

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1

> Total dog parks: 6

> City population: 281,829 -- #71 largest

20. Aurora, CO

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.1

> Total dog parks: 8

> City population: 375,803 -- #53 largest

19. Laredo, TX

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.2

> Total dog parks: 6

> City population: 269,616 -- #78 largest

18. Fremont, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.2

> Total dog parks: 5

> City population: 231,567 -- #97 largest

17. Washington, DC

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3

> Total dog parks: 16

> City population: 706,137 -- #20 largest

16. St. Petersburg, FL

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3

> Total dog parks: 6

> City population: 265,119 -- #80 largest

15. Pittsburgh, PA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3

> Total dog parks: 7

> City population: 308,432 -- #63 largest

14. Bakersfield, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.3

> Total dog parks: 9

> City population: 388,817 -- #50 largest

13. Chula Vista, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.5

> Total dog parks: 7

> City population: 275,373 -- #76 largest

12. Albuquerque, NM

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.6

> Total dog parks: 15

> City population: 572,101 -- #31 largest

11. Norfolk, VA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 2.8

> Total dog parks: 7

> City population: 248,416 -- #90 largest

10. Anchorage, AK

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.0

> Total dog parks: 9

> City population: 301,209 -- #66 largest

9. Sacramento, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.1

> Total dog parks: 16

> City population: 508,357 -- #36 largest

8. Arlington, VA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.4

> Total dog parks: 8

> City population: 232,588 -- #95 largest

7. Oakland, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 3.8

> Total dog parks: 16

> City population: 417,040 -- #45 largest

6. Tampa, FL

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.1

> Total dog parks: 16

> City population: 390,996 -- #49 largest

5. San Francisco, CA

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.2

> Total dog parks: 37

> City population: 881,791 -- #17 largest

4. Madison, WI

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 4.2

> Total dog parks: 11

> City population: 264,742 -- #81 largest

3. Henderson, NV

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 5.1

> Total dog parks: 16

> City population: 314,232 -- #60 largest

2. Portland, OR

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 5.8

> Total dog parks: 38

> City population: 656,300 -- #26 largest

1. Boise, ID

> Off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents: 6.3

> Total dog parks: 15

> City population: 239,077 -- #92 largest