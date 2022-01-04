Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021 - 2029

The outbreak of COVID-19 not only caused a partial collapse of air transport, but it also made travel more difficult, and many people are still hesitant to travel. During the early stages of the pandemic, the real estate and property management sectors were also impacted. Property owners and operators in almost every asset class are thinking about the long-term effects of the coronavirus outbreak and the changes that will be required as a result of these shifts. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies by state agencies. However, as many property managers have discovered, the benefits of technology extend beyond crisis management and business continuity. Cloud-based solutions, for instance, have not only improved accessibility during a period of social distancing, but have also increased efficiency among property management teams. Furthermore, favorable state government regulations allowed rental management solutions to fly for residential and commercial applications in pandemics. The changing consumer preferences, as well as the availability of flexible solutions and services for investors and property owners, are assisting in the growth of the rental management market.

